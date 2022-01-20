ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Police seek help in investigating armed robbery of Silver Spring Pharmacy

By Roshan Davis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bauoE_0dqTIBEm00

SILVER SPRING, Md. ( WDVM ) — Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who robbed a local pharmacy at gunpoint.

DC murder suspect added to US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list

The surveillance footage shows the two men — each described as Black men around 19-years-old — walking into the CVS on Monday’s 9500 block of Georgia Ave. They went up to the pharmacy counter with a handgun and, according to police, “demanded” the drugs inside the store.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of these two men.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

FCSO asking for the public’s help in investigating Jan. 10 homicide

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is investigating a recent homicide and is asking the public if they have any information to please contact police. The victim is 21-year-old Juana Pahola Delgado Morales of the Leesburg, Virginia, area. Morales often went by “Paola” or “Pahola” Delgado and was discovered in […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Police turning the public for help in finding a shooting victim

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Officers are turning to the public for help in finding a man involved in a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The shooting happened at the La Isla Restaurant in Manassas. When they arrived at the scene the officers found shell casings and other evidence in front of the restaurant. […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

FCSO seeks public’s help in recent homicide

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a homicide that took place on Monday, Jan. 10. FCSO deputies first responded to the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive in Frederick around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious death. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Officer shot in D.C., police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A police officer was shot Sunday night in Washington, D.C. and the Metropolitan Police Department is still searching for the shooter Monday morning. Police confirm the injured officer was treated at a hospital and sent home to recover. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said it happened along Quincy Pl NW around 9 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Mother arrested after a child swallowed illegal drugs

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– A woman is behind bars after a child swallowed drugs after leaving him attended. Taylor Fisher is the woman who was arrested on the scene. Police said they received a call about an unconscious child on Friday in Woodbridge, Virginia.When officers arrived they started CPR on the child until rescue units arrived. […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WDVM 25

Police presence in Alexandria over suspicious death

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A suspicious death is being investigated by the Alexandria Police Department (APD). In the 1100 block of Wythe Street, there is police activity as APD looks into the incident. There is no other details at this time, and police said they are waiting to hear the cause of death by the […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Officer and victim identified in fatal police chase crash

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The dead passenger and involved officer in the fatal single-vehicle crash that happened after a police pursuit on Jan. 20 in Charles County have been identified by the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division. Inga Person, 52, of Washington, DC, has been identified as the car’s deceased passenger. […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

One dead, two injured after shooting in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Kipling Parkway. Responding officers found one man and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Robbery#Police#Us Marshals#Silver Spring Pharmacy#Georgia Ave
WDVM 25

Dog dies, family displaced after house catches fire in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County family is displaced and a dog perished after their home went up in flames early Monday morning. Crews were called to the two-story home in Wheaton around 2:30 am on 2600 Harris avenue. Four people were inside of the home at the time but were able to get […]
WHEATON, MD
WDVM 25

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigates Sheetz armed robbery

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance with identifying an individual in connection to an armed robbery. On January 19, 2022, at approximately 3:43 a.m., an unknown man entered the Sheetz on Longmeadow Road and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect is described as a male, wearing a black […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Woman found dead in Green Valley

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the 3100 block of Pheasant Run in Green Valley, Maryland, at around 8:50 a.m. today for a nonresponsive woman lying on the road. Deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officers discovered the victim on arriving, and EMS began lifesaving measures right […]
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDVM 25

Montgomery County high school student being held without bond following school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 17-year-old Magruder High School student faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder after shooting and critically injuring another student on Friday afternoon. Steven Alston Jr., an 11th-grade student, faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

Frederick County and Washington County fire department rescues stranded civilians from Potomac River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue assisted Washington County with a water rescue Saturday morning. At approximately 8:49 a.m. Frederick County and Washington County fire and rescue services were called to assist with a water rescue involving three adults stranded on a boat on the Potomac River. Washington County Company 11 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery Co. could lift mask mandate early if cases drop

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Masks might not be required everywhere around our region. but Montgomery County is sticking to their mask mandate at least until the end of February. During a briefing, Council President Gabe Albornoz explained the current status of the county and guidelines for indoor masking in public spaces. Officials will ditch masks […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy