Police seek help in investigating armed robbery of Silver Spring Pharmacy
SILVER SPRING, Md. ( WDVM ) — Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who robbed a local pharmacy at gunpoint.
The surveillance footage shows the two men — each described as Black men around 19-years-old — walking into the CVS on Monday’s 9500 block of Georgia Ave. They went up to the pharmacy counter with a handgun and, according to police, “demanded” the drugs inside the store.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of these two men.
