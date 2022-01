The New York State Supreme Court has ruled that the mask mandate by governor Kathy Hochul is unconstitutional. The mask mandate, put in place for all public indoor spaces, came into effect in December 2021 and was due to expire on 1 February 2022. Governor Hochul on Monday said she would challenge judge Thomas Rademaker’s ruling. “My responsibility as governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” she said.“We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately,” she...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO