Police seize over 100 bags of fentanyl in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police said Wednesday night they arrested a convicted felon who was in possession of a stolen firearm and drugs.
The individual was allegedly in possession of 116 bags of fentanyl and 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, along with the stolen firearm pictured above.
