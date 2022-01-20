ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Police seize over 100 bags of fentanyl in Hartford

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wc45m_0dqTHdin00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police said Wednesday night they arrested a convicted felon who was in possession of a stolen firearm and drugs.

The individual was allegedly in possession of 116 bags of fentanyl and 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, along with the stolen firearm pictured above.

Comments / 9

Jason Vorhees
5d ago

also release the name of the mf that got caught with it like why protect his name put it all out there for the public to see

Reply(1)
15
James Thompson
4d ago

He better hope these bags "In ANY WAY" don't point to that child's demise!!!!!!!!

Reply
8
Jeremy Forcier
5d ago

now test with the bags found in the school that those boys overdosed at and pin that on them too

Reply
4
 

