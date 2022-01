Q: I would like to sell my travel agency, but I am facing a problem that may prevent me from doing so. Specifically, I have a large shortfall bill under my GDS contract for failing to make sufficient bookings in 2020. Once I get my bill for 2021, the total due for both years will probably be tens of thousands of dollars. Is there any way to get out of this debt by selling my agency? Did I personally guarantee this debt to my GDS vendor? Could I even sell my agency at all with this debt hanging over it?

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO