Today we are making Wednesday about #WomeninHistory!

This is Dr. Ethel Mary Lyon.

She was born on May 12, 1876, in Wilmington, Ohio.

After graduating from the Putnam Female Seminary in Zanesville, Ohio, Ethel moved to Boston, where she attended the Carney Hospital Training School for Nurses.

She completed her nurses' training and then moved to Pennslyvania, where she attended and was awarded a degree in medicine from the Women's Medical College of Pennslyvania.

Ethel then moved to Galveston and by 1909 was working as a physician and pathologist for Sealy Hospital, on the campus of the Galveston Medical College.

When the United States joined World War I in April 1917, Ethel joined the Red Cross and was in charge of a maternity hospital in Chalon-sur-Marne, France.

At the hospital, she met a war orphan, Jean, who she would adopt with her husband Allen after the war ended.

The family lived in Austin and later Houston, where the couple opened a private medical practice. Allen died in 1926, and Ethel died in 1933.

Throughout her life, she remained involved in civic affairs, serving as the Houston Social Service Bureau director.

At the time of her death, she was a council member for the Girl Scouts of America, a member of the American Medical Association, the Harris County Medical Society, and the Alpha Epsilon Lola Sorority.

