TA: Why Bitcoin Needs To Clear $42,500 For Hopes of a Fresh Rally

By Aayush Jindal
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin found support near the $41,200 zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $42,500 to start a recovery wave in the near term. Bitcoin extended decline and tested the $41,200 support zone. The price is still trading below $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...

www.newsbtc.com

