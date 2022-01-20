ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols' TE Commit Davis Set to Return to Knoxville This Weekend

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuC6Z_0dqTF7Oo00

2023 Collins Hill (Ga.) standout Ethan Davis is set to return to Knoxville for the first time as Tennessee commitment. The touted tight end will be in attendance for the Vols first junior day of the year.

Davis announced his commitment to the Vols in December after helping Collins Hill to a 7A state championship.

"When I went there, not only on the game visit but on the unofficial around when all of this recruitment started to pick up for me, it just really felt like home for me," Davis told Volunteer Country prior to revealing his public commitment. "They have recruited me from the jump—from spring to now—being able to talk with Coach Golesh at least two times a week and them always texting me. My family really felt at home in Knoxville, so that really sealed the deal."

The junior tight end is considered one of the top overall prospects in the nation, regardless of position, and he had been a long time target of the Vols. Suffice it to say the coaching staff was excited about his commitment.

"I told Coach Golesh and Coach Heup on Thursday night I was coming to Tennessee," Davis said. "Man, they were screaming through the phone. They were really excited I was coming. I have kind of known where I was going for a while now. It kind of came down to them and Ole Miss, but Coach Golesh has been to the school three times in the last two weeks to check up on me through my coaches. Him doing that and their excitement through the phone, I could tell them were genuinely excited about me coming there. We are going to get this rocking."

At the time, Davis was excited to turn his focus to peer recruiting for the Vols, and this weekend will give him the chance.

"We are definitely going to get this thing picking up," he said at the time.. "This is only the start. Now we are going to be able to recruit guys. I am going to tell people that is where I am committed and that my mindset is not changing. Being able to bring other high-level players to Tennessee because our program is definitely going in the right direction, and I feel like other guys are going to want to be a part of that."

The 6'5",215lbs pass catcher has continued to pick up offers, including North Carolina and Miami of late, so it is clear the Vols will have to make him a priority until the end.

Davis will be joined by multiple other coveted visitors, and we will have a full visitors list later this week.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Lady Vols Lose Key Post Player to Season-Ending Injury

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper announced during Tuesday's local media availability that forward/center Keyen Green will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Green exited the Lady Vols game against No. 13 Georgia and did not return to the court. After the game, Harper said there was no update on Green. Today, the graduate student is declared out for the remainder of the season.
VolunteerCountry

Prized QB Christopher Vizzina Goes In-Depth on Saturday Junior Day With Vols

2023 Briarwood Christian (Ala.) quarterback Christopher Vizzina has quickly become one of the most sought-after signal-callers in the country. Vizzina now holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including Auburn, Clemson, LSU Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Penn State, among others. He returned to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee's first Junior Day of the year, and he recaps the trip with Volunteer Country.
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Highlights From Vols Win Over LSU

The Tennessee Vols knocked off then No. 13 LSU in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. Tennessee exacted revenge on the Tigers after UT fell to LSU in Baton Rouge earlier this season. In Tennessee's wins Saturday, Santiago Vescovi had a big game with a team-high 16 points, but center Uros...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols OL Chris Akporoghene Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to Volunteer Country. The redshirt sophomore's career never really got on track at Tennessee as he was primarily a reserve lineman and special teams contributor. He appeared in seven games in his three year career. He continued to...
VolunteerCountry

Highly Sought After WR Devin Hyatt Goes In-Depth On Vols Junior Day Visit

2023 IMG Academy (Fla.) wide receiver Devin Hyatt made the trip to Knoxville for Tennessee's first Junior Day of the year. The prized receiver is the brother of current Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, and while he is more than familiar with the program, Saturday offered him the opportunity to get more one-on-one time with the staff. He details the trip and more here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Lady Vols, Vols Improve Ranking in Latest AP Top 25

After a clean week featuring three wins from the Lady Vols and Vols, each UT squad has a new and improved ranking in the Monday, January 24, edition of the AP Poll Top 25 rankings. The Lady Vols go from fifth to fourth, and Rick Barnes' unit improves from 24 to 18.
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Rick Barnes Previews Florida and More in Monday Press Conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols basketball head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media Monday afternoon to discuss his team's upcoming matchup against Florida and more. Barnes also touched on Uros Plasvic's recent success and what he brings to the team, noting his energy is crucial to Tennessee in close, competitive conference games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Volunteer Country
VolunteerCountry

Elite QB Nico Iamaleava 'Feeling The Love' From Vols, Navigating Recruiting Process

Miami, Fla.-- Warren (Cali.) quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a consensus top quarterback in the 2023 class, and he is showing out at this weekend's Battle 7v7 tournament in Miami. He cut his impressive list of schools to twelve on Christmas Day, featuring schools like Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, and others. He talks about the process and the Vols here.
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy