The final week of competition for the District 3 team championships arrives this week with a Saturday cutoff for competitions to count toward the district’s power ratings. The top 12 teams will make the championship field in Class 2A, and the top 16 make the cut in Class 3A. The Class 2A tournament is set to begin next Monday with first-round matches at host sites, and the Class 3A tournament kicks off Tuesday with first-round and quarterfinal matches.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 HOURS AGO