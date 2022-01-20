ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

13-year-old boy reported missing in Dauphin County, police say

By Becky Metrick
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 13-year-old boy ran away from his Swatara Township home, authorities reported Wednesday, and police request the public’s help to...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swatara Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Swatara Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Police K9 rescues Pa. man missing in freezing Michigan woods

GERRISH TOWNSHIP, MI – A police K9 rescued a Pennsylvania man from freezing Northern Michigan woods over the weekend, police said. K9 Ghost and handler Deputy Dakota Darsow were called to a scene around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, in Gerrish Township, according a news release from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies after crashing into tree, state police say

A man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. A Honda CRV crashed into a tree on River Road near Pine Tree Lane in Upper Mount Bethel Township. A 42-year-old Upper Mount Bethel man was driving and died as a result of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Paxton
PennLive.com

Neighbors react to deadly fire in Dauphin County: ‘All you could see was flames’

The morning after a deadly fire in Royalton, neighbors gathered on the street outside to witness the grim aftermath and discuss the tragic events of the previous night. The fire took place on the 500 block of Water Street in Royalton, and one person was killed. Neighbors gave the resident’s name as William Hardy, which was confirmed by the Royalton borough staff and the coroner’s office. He was 67 years old. He died from thermal burns and the coroner ruled the manner of death as accidental.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Cars crash into same N.J. house, 8 days apart

For the second time in just over a week, a car has crashed into an unoccupied home in Ocean Township. In the first crash, overnight on Jan. 15, the car plowed through the house on Bimbler Boulevard and plunged into Deal Lake behind the home. The car’s occupants escaped on their own and sustained only minor injuries, according to the Wanamassa Fire Company in town.
ACCIDENTS
PennLive.com

Underage gambling crackdown at Pa. casino

Two 20-year-old and an 18-year-old have crapped out in their bid to gamble underage at this prominent Pa. casino. As the Citizens Voice reports, the Pa. State Police Bureau of Gaming Enforcement has busted three men for underage gambling at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County. In Pennsylvania, the legal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
136K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy