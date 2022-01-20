13-year-old boy reported missing in Dauphin County, police say

The morning after a deadly fire in Royalton, neighbors gathered on the street outside to witness the grim aftermath and discuss the tragic events of the previous night. The fire took place on the 500 block of Water Street in Royalton, and one person was killed. Neighbors gave the resident’s name as William Hardy, which was confirmed by the Royalton borough staff and the coroner’s office. He was 67 years old. He died from thermal burns and the coroner ruled the manner of death as accidental.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO