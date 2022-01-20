Free Throws: Instant takes on Florida's shorthanded win over MSU

Florida basketball scored an important win on Wednesday night on its home floor.

The Gators, now 11-6 and 2-3 in the SEC, shot 51% from the field, making 10 3-point shots while embarking on an amazing 20-2 run late in the game to win going away against Mississippi State (12-5, 3-2 SEC).

Without star center Colin Castleton, Florida struggled in the paint. Add in four early fouls on Castleton’s back-up Jason Jitoboh and it looked like a recipe for disaster. It also looked like the recipe used in UF’s three losses, falling behind early and rallying only to fall short.

But Tyree Appleby hit some big shots to keep the Gators in it in the first half and Anthony Duruji took over when the Gators needed him most.

And the progress of freshman Kowacie Reeves continues to be a major part of this Florida team. Reeves scored 14 points including some big free throws at the end.

The Gators struggled to contain Iverson Molinar in the first half but limited him to 1-for-5 shooting in the second frame.

The Bulldogs went on a run midway through the first half that allowed them to take a 10-point lead before Florida was able to cut the game to six at the break. The Gators were outscored 18-6 in the paint in the first 20 minutes.

The second half looked like more of the same until Duruji got hot and the Florida defense amped things up. Mississippi State went 4:36 down the stretch without a point as Florida used a 1-3-1 defense that it rarely uses, ultimately resulting in the Gators’ second SEC win of the season.

Player of the game: Mississippi State

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tolu Smith looked for a while like he would be the Bulldogs’ hero as the visitors looked to be in control of the game in the second half before faltering. Smith didn’t score in the first half, but had 17 in the second half and had six rebounds in the game.

Player of the game: Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Duruji played 31 minutes and was the best player on the court. He had a career-high 22 points and five steals and 18 of those points came in the second half. His defense was phenomenal, sometimes covering Molinar in the second half.

Inside the numbers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida was outscored in the paint 18-6 in the first half, but in the second half, Mississippi State only had a 16-14 advantage while Florida continued to make threes, where it had a 10-4 advantage in the game.

What it means

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida was playing without Colin Castleton, who re-injured his left shoulder in practice. That’s a big deal.

He said it

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“The diversity they dealt with. They only found out a couple of hours before the game that Colin wasn’t playing. Those guys could have taken it more poorly than he did. They rallied around it.” – Mike White.

George Walker IV/Tennessean.com

The Gators face Vanderbilt in the first of two games between the two teams. The Saturday 1 p.m. game is at Exactech Arena. Florida beat Vandy three times last year including the SEC Tournament, despite 75 points in the three games from Scottie Pippen Jr.

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.