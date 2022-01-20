Treatment of Stomach Cancer Stage 4 in Germany

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: Patients with osimertinib [Tagrisso] can either experience failure as a first-line treatment or as a second-line treatment, but in either treatment, the resistant pattern is similar. But for the resistance, we have to include the C797 mutation, second is the MET amplification, and then followed by HER2 amplification. After that, there is a long list of other possible causes. Now, for patients who have failed osimertinib previously, it is still the standard chemotherapy with platinum. The role of adding immunotherapy to the chemotherapy is still debatable but there are 2 studies coming up in 2022. One is the CheckMate 722, and the other is KEYNOTE-789. These studies help us know whether immunotherapy has a role in the osimertinib failure or TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] failure.

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO