Our host, Lawrence 'Big Law' Johnson gets to dive inside the mind of one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown. Tune in to see how the Detroit Lion plans to set more records after breaking the record for a rookie with the most receiving yards. Big Law has Amon-Ra St. Brown open up about his supportive family helping to fuel his fire and how he enjoys being able to give back to his fans working with the Unite Health Share Ministries. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need. You can find out more at www.UHSM.com.

