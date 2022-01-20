Steve Harvey jokes about daughter Lori's PDA with Michael B. Jordan: 'I'm very uncomfortable'

Sipa USA

While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 65-year-old actor, comedian and television host was shown that exact photo, and he had the same reaction that presumably every father would have. "I've never seen that picture before," he said. "I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I'm not really feeling that picture."

Harvey then shared that Jordan joined the family for Christmas, for a second year in a row. When DeGeneres asked whether the Creed star is a good gift-giver, Harvey emphatically confirmed that he is: "Hell yeah. That's why I like him. That boy come through with some he-trying-to-impress-the-family gift. I'm her father, so he bought me this big, 100-cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars. One hundred of them in this big box."

"I'm pulling for him because he's a really good guy, comes from a really good family," he continued. "So, I'm kind of pulling for him, but at the same time, I got my eye on him."