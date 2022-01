In celebration of her life, and our father’s, Rudy Boyle, we announce the passing of Jean Durfee Boyle on Dec. 25, 2021, at The Village in White River Junction Vermont. Jean was born Oct. 5, 1929. She leaves behind four children, Patricia B. Taylor (married to Barry Taylor), Sally J. Boyle, Dennis P. Boyle and Mary K Boyle. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Alexander Dyroff, Adam Dyroff, Stefan Dyroff, Patrick Dyroff, Matthew Taylor and Casey Taylor (married to Monica Taylor), as well as five great-grandchildren.

OBITUARIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO