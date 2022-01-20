ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Sara McLanahan, who studied single motherhood, dies at 81

By Annabelle Williams New York Times,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara McLanahan, a Princeton sociologist whose landmark studies of households led by one parent — much of which suggested poorer outcomes for children born to single mothers — laid the groundwork for research into the changing structure of the American family, died on Dec. 31 at her home in Manhattan. She...

www.bostonglobe.com

