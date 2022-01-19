ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressional House Hearing Held To Discuss COVID’s Impact On Arts Industry

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a dramatic appeal Wednesday to help the arts and culture industries across the country as the pandemic continues to impact millions of artists. Some people from the Tri-State Area testified before a congressional committee. From ballet to Broadway, COVID closed the curtains...

Legislators hear from arts industry on recovery needs

Representatives of the arts and culture industry, a sector vital to Nashville’s prosperity, are still seeking aid to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, representatives of advocacy group Be An #ArtsHero appeared before members of the U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Committee in support of a wide swath of legislation aimed at aiding those still trying to rebound.
Performing Arts Reps Warn House Hearing Not To Let “Creative Infrastructure Of Our Economy Vanish” As Covid Continues But Aid Doesn’t

Advocates for the creative economy — from the head of a performing arts center to a venue owner, an actor and an Actors’ Equity exec — lobbied Congress today to shore up the industry before it’s too late amid an ongoing Covid-19 crisis. “We cannot let the creative infrastructure of our economy vanish,” said Carson Elrod, an actor and co-founder of Be An #ArtsHero/Arts Workers United, at a hearing before the House Small Business Committee. He walked through his theatrical career since March, 2020, a cycle of starts and cancellations (most recently The Alchemist off-Broadway at New World Stages) in an...
Spokane Arts director to join presentation on Washington COVID Cultural Impact Study

SEATTLE, Wash. — The ArtsFund organization plans to unveil a study on the pandemic’s impact on Washington’s art and cultural institutions. ArtsFund says many of these institutions had to permanently close after the first wave in 2020, and many are still struggling. They plan to showcase the depth of the challenges the pandemic created for Washington’s art and culture sector....
Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
Ahead of hearing, top House Democrat says Joseph Ladapo’s bona fides aren’t there on COVID-19

'The decision is being based purely on politics and nothing to do with actual science and medical sciences.'. When Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo steps before senators for his first confirmation hearing, leading House Democrats hope their fellow lawmakers ask the controversial doctor about his COVID-19 experience and stance. The Senate...
Faculty members of California State University protest inclusion of caste in non-discriminatory policy

Days after California State University announced the addition of caste as a protected category in its system-wide anti-discrimination policy, more than 80 faculty members reportedly sent a letter to the board of trustees opposing the move.The faculty members said the new policy would unfairly target a minority community for policing and disparate treatment, reported Press Trust of India.The policy in the university came after years of activism from Dalit students. Under the policy, a caste-oppressed student would be able to report anti-Dalit bias experienced on campus.“I commend the incredible work and dedication of the students, employees and other partners whose...
State Supreme Court overturns N.Y. mask mandate

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A New York State Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate, stating the rule is unconstitutional. However, the Department of Education said schools much continue to follow the rule. The mask mandate was enacted in December for schools and in-door public spaces and...
Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Igalious "Ike" Mills grew up working his family's farm in the Piney Woods town of Nacogdoches. His siblings still keep it running, relying on a lot of the same equipment used by their father and grandfather. Mills, who is Black, spends much of his energy trying...
Paterson Students Return For In-Person Learning For 1st Time In 2022

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students in Paterson, New Jersey returned to school Monday. It was their first day of in-person learning since before the holiday break. The district went remote due to COVID-19 concerns, then extended virtual learning for an extra week. Now it’s back to class as coronavirus cases continue to drop. All students and staff are required to be tested to keep everyone safe. Paterson is New Jersey’s third largest school district, where Superintendent Eileen Shafer has been with the district for more than 30 years. She will join CBS News New York later Monday afternoon to discuss the return. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
Keller @ Large: Candidate For Governor Danielle Allen Says Mass. Needs ‘Exit Ramp’ For Use Of Masks

BOSTON (CBS) – Harvard professor Danielle Allen said she is running for governor in an attempt to bring a “people-powered approach” to Beacon Hill. Allen is one of three current Democratic candidates in the race to replace Gov. Charlie Baker, who will not seek a third term in office. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to Allen about what she believes makes her the best candidate to be the next governor. “I care about the future. Future for our young people, for all of us. We’ve got to do work together with all of us to deliver the democracy, healthy communities, the healthy...
New York Seeing Progress In Fight Against Omicron Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new signs of hope in New York’s fight against the Omicron variant surge. Gov. Kathy Hochul says COVID cases are on the decline, with less than 8% of tests positive Saturday. The state reported just over 19,000 new cases — down more than 50% compared to the previous seven days. Hospitalizations are also down 25%. “You’re seeing cases come down very rapidly in the East Coast, the states that were the early outbreak states — Florida, the mid-Atlantic, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member. “This virus is spreading to the Midwest. You’re seeing cases pick up in states like Montana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Idaho. So it’s not done yet.” New Jersey and Connecticut are also seeing a drop in positivity rates. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
