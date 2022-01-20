Pistons vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (11-33) play against the Sacramento Kings (29-29) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Detroit Pistons 133, Sacramento Kings 131 (Final)

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Pistons rally, stun Kings 133-131 to end Sacramento’s five-game homestand. Hear from Alvin Gentry, Terence Davis and De’Aaron Fox, who was asked about trade rumors swirling.

– 2:45 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Terence Davis on his career high 35 points going to waste as the Pistons close out the Kings on a big run to rally and stun Sacramento 133-131.

– 2:35 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That was a horrendous loss for the Kings. They were 10 with three minutes left. Attempted 44 free throws. Cade fouled out toward the end of the game. Detroit was on the second night of a back-to-back.

– 2:13 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

– 1:41 AM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

– 1:24 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 1:10 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 1:09 AM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Ended tonight’s game on a 13-1 run 👀

– 1:08 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 1:08 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 1:08 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 1:07 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 1:07 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 1:06 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 1:06 AM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight’s Fast Breakdown via @Keith_Langlois

🗞: on.nba.com/33Ux6w1

1️⃣ Crazy Comeback

2️⃣ A Solid Return

– 1:04 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

– 1:00 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

– 12:58 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:57 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder lose + Clippers lose + Spurs win + Pacers win Rockets win + Pistons win + Hawks win.

– 12:55 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

– 12:55 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:54 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:52 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 12:50 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:50 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:50 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:49 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:49 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:49 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:49 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 12:48 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:48 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:45 AM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

– 12:45 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:43 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:43 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

– 12:42 AM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Back like he never left 👌

– 12:42 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:42 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:41 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:41 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:41 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:40 AM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FINAL: Kings fall to the Pistons, 133-131

👑 @De’Aaron Fox 27 PTS, 8 AST

👑 @TerenceDavisJr 35 PTS

– 12:40 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:39 AM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Highest scoring game this season ends with a W! #PISTONSWIN

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 30 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST / 10-18 FG / 5-9 3PT

🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 22 PTS / 9 REB / 5 AST

🔹 @Cory Joseph: 19 PTS / 4 REB / 9 AST / 6-12 FG

– 12:39 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Kings have lost back-to-back games to the Rockets and Pistons.

– 12:38 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

– 12:34 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Pistons 133, Kings 131. Pistons trailed by 10 with three minutes left, but closed the game with a 13-1 run to pick up their 11th win of the year.

Bey: 30 points, 6 rebounds

Olynyk: 22 points, 9 rebounds

Joseph: 19 points, 9 assists

– 12:33 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:33 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings lose. Lord help us.

– 12:32 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Pistons 133, #Kings 131

DET overcomes a 10-point deficit in the final 3:04 to pull out a nice win.

Bey: 30 pts, 7 rebs

Joseph: 19 pts, 9 assts

– 12:32 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Terence Davis has had a good night. Let’s give him the ball and let him go for the iso hero three while everyone else stands around and watches.

– 12:32 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:31 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons end the game on a 15-1 run and defeat the Kings, 133-131, on the second night of a back-to-back.

Saddiq Bey: 30 points, 7 rebounds

Cory Joseph: 19p, 9a and 4r

Rodney McGruder: 15p

– 12:31 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:30 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:29 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 12:29 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Co Jo with the clutch bucket to give the Pistons the lead. 11-0 Pistons run.

– 12:29 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 133, #Kings 131, 25.9 4Q

– 12:29 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:29 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

CoJo with a mean pull-up jumper. Pistons lead by two with 25.9 seconds left.

– 12:29 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:28 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Lol Kings up 9 on the Pistons with 2 minutes left. Should be a wrap right?

– 12:28 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:27 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:26 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

– 12:25 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 12:25 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Bey and Olynyk get #Pistons within 3, 1:37 4Q.

– 12:25 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:24 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:22 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:21 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham fouls out at 2:34 4Q, with 13 pts and 1 reb.

– 12:21 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:21 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:21 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:20 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 12:17 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:17 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:17 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:16 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:16 AM

– 12:16 AM

Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis are a combined 9 of 15 from 3. Both are 30 percent 3-point shooters on the season.

– 12:14 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

– 12:14 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:13 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:12 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:12 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 12:11 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 12:10 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:10 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:10 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 12:09 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons haven’t had much of an answer for Terence Davis tonight. He’s got 24. Kings lead by one.

– 12:05 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:05 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 12:02 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

– 12:01 AM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Pistons are 29th in 3 point % (31.3%) and 28th in makes (11.1).

– 12:00 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 12:00 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 11:59 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 11:59 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Pistons 105, Kings 103. Pistons won that quarter by a 39-32 margin. Olynyk, McGruder, Bey and Joseph played some really strong minutes.

Bey: 24 points, 6 rebounds

McGruder: 15 points

Joseph: 14 points, 7 assists

– 11:59 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 11:58 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Pistons 105, #Kings 103

Bey: 24 pts, 6 rebs

McGruder: 15 pts

Joseph: 14 pts, 7 assts

Olynyk: 13 pts, 7 rebs

*Checks notes*

– 11:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Pistons 105, Kings 103. Detroit scored 39 points in that frame.

Saddiq Bey: 24p, 6r

Rodney McGruder: 15p, 3r

Kelly Olynyk: 13p, 7r and 3a

– 11:58 PM

– 11:57 PM

Pistons average 101.1 points per game (29th in the NBA)

– 11:57 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Detroit Pistons are the 2nd worst scoring team in the NBA averaging 101 points a game.

– 11:56 PM

– 11:55 PM

– 11:54 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 11:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons take the lead …

– 11:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 11:52 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 11:52 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 11:51 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 11:50 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons are on a 10-0 run with all the points by …

*checks notes*

McGruder and Olynyk.

– 11:50 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 11:50 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 11:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 11:49 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 11:41 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

– 11:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Free throws tonight:

DET: 16-of-20

SAC: 26-of-33

Field goals:

DET: 25-of-52

SAC: 26-of-49

– 11:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 11:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 11:31 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

– 11:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 11:29 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 11:29 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz lost 116-111 to the Rockets. Jazz now with a 14-9 record at home.

Some notes:

– Rockets lead the league in turnovers, Jazz forced just 8.

– Garrison Matthews got his season high with 23, he was a +22.

– 11:24 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

– 11:22 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

– 11:21 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

– 11:16 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 11:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Kings 71, Pistons 66. Detroit is shooting 49% overall and 37% from 3. Main reason they’re down is because Sacramento has an insane 29 free throw attempts, more than double Detroit’s 14.

Bey: 17 points, 7-9 shooting

– 11:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Kings 71, Pistons 66.

– 11:12 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

– 11:12 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Kings 71, #Pistons 66

Bey: 17 pts, 4 rebs

McGruder/Joseph: 7 pts each

– 11:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 11:11 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 11:10 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 11:08 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 11:07 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 11:07 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 11:01 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 10:59 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:57 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 10:57 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

– 10:56 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:55 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 10:52 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 10:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 10:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 10:47 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:47 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 10:44 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

During a timeout, a #Kings fan made a lay-up, free throw and a 3-pointer to win $6K. He missed the halfcourt shot for $10K.

– 10:42 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Pistons 33, Kings 26

McGruder with 7 points

– 10:40 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Pistons 33, Kings 26. Few signs of fatigue for Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back so far.

McGruder: 7 points

Joseph: 5 points, 4 rebounds

Lyles: 5 points

– 10:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 10:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Pistons 33, #Kings 26

McGruder: 7 pts, 2 rebs

Lyles: 5 pts, 2 rebs

– 10:39 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 10:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 25, #Kings 20, 2:26 1Q

– 10:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 10:31 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Leading by 34 right now, this is the second largest lead of the season for the Spurs.

– 10:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 10:29 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:29 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:29 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 10:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 10:26 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 10:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 10:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 10:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 10:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hasn’t been pretty to start, but good news for the Pistons: they’re playing the Kings.

– 10:22 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 11, #Kings 11, 6:32 1Q

Bey: 5 pts, 2 rebs

– 10:21 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

– 10:20 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

– 10:20 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 10:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 10:14 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

– 10:12 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

– 10:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 9:50 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 9:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 9:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons – 1/19:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Terence Davis II

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM

– 9:29 PM

I’ll be making a cameo on Kings pre/postgame LIVE on @NBCSKings with @momoragan and @kennythomasnba pic.twitter.com/Ea1gIhCOC5 – 9:29 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 8:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 8:48 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pregame read: The Pistons passed on Tyrese Haliburton to take Killian Hayes in 2020. It’s still early, and they can afford to be patient with Hayes as Haliburton soars in Sacramento

– 8:46 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 8:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

– 8:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 8:40 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 8:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 8:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 8:36 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 8:33 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

– 8:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

– 8:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

– 8:30 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Pistons:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Terence Davis II

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Richaun Holmes – 8:21 PM

– 8:21 PM

Kings starters:

De’Aaron Fox

Terence Davis

Harrison Barnes

Marvin Bagley

Richaun Holmes – 8:20 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

– 8:01 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

– 7:09 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🗣 Cade Cunningham’s improvement

🗣 Whether Killian Hayes and Cade can coexist

🗣 The best fit for Jerami Grant

– 7:07 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

– 6:00 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Cade Cunningham (525 pts, 187 rebs, 179 asts, 73 3FGM) is 1 of 4 NBA players ever with at least 500 pts, 150 rebs, 150 asts, 50 3FGM in 34 career games. He joins former ROY winners Allen Iverson, Luka Doncic & LaMelo Ball as the only players to do so. #Pistons

– 5:30 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

De’Aaron Fox could be dealt, sources say.

Fox will not be moved, sources say.

Forget talk, rumors and reports. I’ll wait until something happens on or before Feb. 10 at noon.

– 5:17 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

– 5:03 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

– 5:00 PM

Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard

ICYMI: Oral history of the #Lions’ last playoff win.

It’s been 30 years since the last postseason victory in Detroit and we tell the story of that win over the Dallas Cowboys from those who were there. espn.com/blog/detroit-l… – 4:59 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Sacramento Kings organization has a current mindset: They are not moving star guard De’Aaron Fox and want to center team around Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, sources say.

theathletic.com/news/kings-cur… – 4:48 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):

Suns – 23rd

Warriors – 25th

Grizzlies – 29th

Jazz – 4th

Mavs – 13th

Nuggets – 24th

T’Wolves – 12th

Clippers – 5th

Lakers – 3rd

Blazers – 28th

Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Closing in on his return, #Pistons big man Olynyk eager to get back in flow: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 4:40 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk is upgraded to probable for tonight at #Kings. Killian Hayes (hip) is doubtful.

Jerami Grant and Luka Garza (with the Cruise) are in health and safety protocols. – 4:30 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

On Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, rookie Jonathan Kuminga will enter the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/18/roo… – 4:00 PM