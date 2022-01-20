Clippers vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (22-23) play against the Denver Nuggets (20-20) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 108, Denver Nuggets 103 (Q4 03:12)

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Brandon Boston likes to play against Denver. This is a Bojan Bogdanović situation again right now. – 12:15 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

It’s an 18-7 run for L.A. in the last 4:18 to lead 108-100 with 4 minutes to play in Denver. Ivica Zubac has a season-high 20 points. – 12:13 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson is absolutely dragging Jokic. Going in like liquid courage.

It’s a 108-100 lead after Jackson took a break from attacking Jokic and got Brandon Boston his 4th triple… the rookie’s best game in about a month.

“Treat the ball like ya wife” – 12:13 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Monte Morris’ hesi looks like a video-game glitch. It’s so nice. – 12:11 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Where would the Nuggets be without Aaron Gordon? He has been fantastic all year long. – 12:11 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Clippers turning it on in the 4th quarter and blowing by a rested Nuggets team at home is not ideal. Denver needs to find a way to match the passion and intensity of the Clippers. – 12:10 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Hope Jokic is still mad, because it looks like Denver will need him to take them home in this one. – 12:09 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets perimeter defense is a porous as Swiss cheese. Clippers are blowing by Bones and a gassed Monte Morris forcing Denver to scramble leading to open triples. – 12:07 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I don’t know who was happier after Kennard’s corner 3, Luke or Tyronn Lue.

Lue knew a timeout was coming after that second-chance scoring opportunity led to Kennard’s first 3 of 2022. Clippers have revived and taken a 99-95 lead with 6:17 left to play in regulation. – 12:07 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue looked overjoyed when Luke Kennard made his first 3 of the night (after starting 0-5) to put the Clippers ahead 99-95. – 12:06 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Looked like Reggie Jackson took off from Colorado Springs before finishing that under the basket wrap around layup. – 12:05 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon are both having quietly great games. – 12:03 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets do in fact have multiple guards that can make a middle PnR pass. – 12:02 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bledsoe operating as primary playmaker after the timeout. – 12:00 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets staggering Monte and AG with the second unit provides a really interesting Monte, Bones, Davon, AG, Nnaji lineup.

If you can’t switch and get stops with that group, it’s probably impossible. – 11:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

And after three possessions, Lue calls another frustrating timeout.

Clippers blew a coverage that led to a Bones 3, Jackson missed a late clock iso 3 over Gordon, then Gordon mauls him in the paint as a result.

Denver up 86-81. 11:09 left to play. – 11:57 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

I keep imagining Jokic with even Tim-Duncan-level free throws. 7-8 FTs. The mind boggles. I don’t need him to get calls like the most favorable whistle in NBA history, Joel Embiid. Just a good whistle for an MVP who can’t be stopped inside without constant doubles and fouling. – 11:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue must be playing the long game with Jackson, saving him for this fourth quarter. Offense went straight to hell and now it’s a 81-81 game through 3 quarters.

Obviously a tough spot for Kennard to come back. He’s missed 7 of 8 and all 5 3s in 19 minutes.

Jokic: 29/8/6 – 11:53 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate is giving ‘09 Bron-Kobe, Dirk vs. Timmy D, IT vs Stockton and Kareem vs. Wilt vibes. There’s no right or wrong answer. Two generational players. – 11:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Aaron Gordon beats the third-quarter buzzer with a long two to send this game tied into the fourth, 81-81.

Clippers scored 22 points in the third, outscored by 12. – 11:51 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Murray and MPJ laughing and shooting the shit on the bench is great to see. Be even better when they’ve got jerseys on and are doin that in games. – 11:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s 3rd quarter: 17 points (5-6 FG’s, 2-2 3FG’s, 5-5 FT’s), 6 rebounds, 3 assists. – 11:51 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Baaaad transition defense by Denver. They need more urgency right now with Jokic on the bench. – 11:51 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Now, that’s a lull.

Between Coffey’s 3-pointer with 9:24 to play in the third quarter that made it 70-55, the Clippers had only three free throws until Bled’s 3 with 1:54 to go in the period… to cut the lead to 77-76. – 11:48 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Thank god, on first look I thought Aaron Gordon hurt his hand dunking instead of getting hit in the face. Please hit him in the face more and save his hands. – 11:48 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets altered the rotation. played two minutes, but Monte just came back in for him and will stagger with the second group. – 11:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bledsoe 3 ends 22-3 Nuggets run. Clippers went 7 minutes and 30 seconds without a field goal.

And in writing this, Winslow just picked up his fifth foul of the QUARTER. – 11:47 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Eric Bledsoe ends an eight-minute drought without a field goal for the Clippers. This is going to be a fun close. Crowd is into it. – 11:47 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Bryn Forbes is going to help so much. Simply playing him instead of Campazzo will blend the starters and bench unit well, he fits (on offense) with Bones and his shooting will keep defenses more honest. Denver badly needs that type of skillset. – 11:46 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones Hyland just whipped a nasty no-look pass to AG in the post for an and-1 dunk. Ran back down the court doing the goggles. – 11:45 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Hartenstein is solid, but this Clippers game is a great reminder of how much he whines – 11:45 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Campazzo is having a rough one.

Just not good spacing, missing tons of shots, and unplayable right now.

Interesting that Malone elected to go with him as Denver is making their comeback. – 11:44 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Facu is virtually nonexistent while on the court right now. No pressure on the rim, no attracting multiple defenders, no floor spacing, no defense. He is essentially leaving the Nuggets to play 4-on-5. – 11:44 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nikola Jokic and Isaiah Hartenstein were tussling after Jokic was trying to seal his former backup running downcourt, and Jokic is called for a foul. Hartenstein was holding his head. – 11:42 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Ref season against Jokic never stops bein petty. – 11:42 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

You know how in, like, 7-year-old leagues, an entire defense just descends on the tallest kid with the ball?

That’s what the Clippers are doing to Nikola Jokic. – 11:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is a 6 minute FG drought the Clippers are on. – 11:42 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nikola Jokic is playing with flare.

He just gets a tech as he gets the offensive rebound and basket and the ref showed composure for sure because if that was any other ref and the MVP would SURELY be kicked. – 11:40 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic was lucky not to get tossed with how fast he charged the official after getting that technical. Good on the official for allowing Malone to remove Jokic from the situation and calm things down. – 11:40 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic just barreled over two Clippers defenders, got the offensive rebound and put-back, and picked up a technical. No idea how he didn’t get tossed right there. – 11:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

15-point Clippers lead is gone, but Nikola Jokic just got a tech and thankfully for him, it was in front of Michael Malone. The restraint kept Jokic from a throwback ejection. – 11:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker barks at the refs, gets a tech and Michael Malone goes Van Gundy mode to stop him from going overboard. – 11:39 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Michael Malone had to RUSH onto the court to keep Nikola Jokic from getting any closer to the official. Jokic still got a tech. – 11:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Terance Mann gets a tech from the bench. A shame because Jokic was doing literal swim moves to get up court faster. – 11:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Terance Mann just got a technical foul from the bench. The Patrick Beverley gene has progressed. – 11:38 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Technical foul called on Terance Mann, who is sitting on the bench… – 11:37 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard may be fake left handed, but Justise Winslow is very much left handed. – 11:37 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon leading the charge on defense for Denver and Jokic executing on offense and the Nuggets within two points of the Clippers. – 11:36 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Joker and TLue … joking. – 11:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Why didn’t tell me, and WHY do they do to the window to the wall for Nikola Jokic drives pic.twitter.com/A2IJb4hDhF – 11:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

This began with AG’s defense.

#Nuggets on a 12-0 run. – 11:35 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers got a great ATO that led to a Coffey 3 from Ibaka, but Denver went on a 8-1 run after that. Jokic already has 3 3s, and Clippers are playing too late in shot clock.

Clippers still up 71-63 with 7:19 left in 3rd. Winslow set to check back in. – 11:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This was supposed to be Utah’s get right week with home games against the rockets and Pistons, before getting the warriors, Suns, Suns, and Grizzlies, wolves, Nuggets, nets over their next seven. They keep playing like this, where are the wins gonna come from? – 11:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

These are two of the worst teams in the league at getting to the line. Jackson is getting there now after making 13/14 FTs Monday.

Only other players on either team with FTs through 27 minutes are Jokic, Winslow, and Gordon. – 11:26 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Watch Aaron Gordon on these upcoming defensive possessions. He’s going at Reggie Jackson. – 11:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Malone v upset with the defense. Not only is Jackson still in rhythm, but now he’s finding Zubac repeatedly.

Clippers up 67-53 with 9:58 left in third quarter. – 11:22 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Very uninspiring start to the second half by the Nuggets; especially in defnese. – 11:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Denver’s defense stays in the locker room to start the third quarter. Clips score 8 in the first two minutes, and Malone calls TO. No resistance inside, whatsoever.

Clips up to 30 points in the paint. – 11:21 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

And that will wrap up post game availability. Grizz will be back in action on Friday when they’ll face off against the Denver Nuggets.

This is @bcabraham signing off – 11:19 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Davon Reed over Austin Rivers and Facu Campazzo on the second unit after halftime please. Just play 4-on-5. – 11:15 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs held the Thunder below 30 points in every quarter tonight.

They hadn’t done that to an opponent since December 20 against the Clippers.

That was also one the last few games when the team was healthy and everyone was available. – 11:13 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Some other halftime reading: What’s next for injured Clippers star Paul George? ocregister.com/2022/01/19/wha… – 11:11 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Spoke with the fan who drew so much attention from Clippers players in the first half. He said he told Brandon Boston Jr. that he “should have stayed in college.” – 11:11 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Nuggets need to play Bryn Forbes’s music and have him sprint onto the court to start the 3rd, please and thanks. – 11:09 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets go into the half trailing the Clippers 59-47.

Reggie Jackson, who played his high school basketball in Colorado has 15 points and has knocked down 3 3-pointers.

Jokic has 12 points. Monte Morris leads Denver with 8 rebounds.

Clippers are battling. – 11:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nikola Jokic first quarter: 9 points, 4/4 FGs

Nikola Jokic second quarter: 3 points, 1/7 FGs – 11:07 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Denver’s bench that half: 10 points on 4-15 shooting, 2-9 from 3-point range. Nikola Jokic is a -1 in 18 minutes with the Nuggets trailing by 12. – 11:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Clippers 59-47:

-Jokić didn’t shoot the ball well (12 points on 11 shots) and the Nuggets are -1 in his minutes

-Denver’s -11 in the other minutes. Not a good bench stint for the bench guards.

-Reggie Jackson has 15. Guard him pic.twitter.com/GvwNZyxUyg – 11:06 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue wanted to try something new — for his guys not to dig a deep hole vs. Denver.

I guess they decided they’d give it a shot for him, went out and built a 14-point lead before going to halftime up 59-47. – 11:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s the Clippers’ turn to hold onto a double-digit lead, as they’re up 59-47 at halftime here in Denver.

Reggie Jackson got off here in his home state with 15 points, 6/9 FGs, 3/6 3s. Added rebounds (3) and dimes (2) as well.

Underrated: It’s 26-20 Clippers on the glass. – 11:04 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Watching Denver clank at the rim is frustrating. If you can get there, finish there. Jokic having a B game so far and the bench with a standard F is making that winning curve tough to reach. Lotta work to do in the second half. – 11:04 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Big half for Colorado Springs’ own Reggie Jackson. 15 points, 3-6 from 3-point range and several kisses blown to the crowd after made buckets. – 11:04 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Strange but true: Monte Morris with a game-high 8 rebounds. No one else on the Nuggets has more than 2.

Clips up 59-47 at the break, outscoring Denver’s bench 20-10. – 11:03 PM

Reggie has gotten to Xavier Moon 👀

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers go into halftime leading Denver 59-47

Reggie Jackson with 15 points, Zubac with 10 and the Clippers are 8-22 from three.

Clippers outrebounding DEN 26-20, which, if you watched the last game between these teams, you would know is unusual. – 11:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers didn’t push for 2nd quarter 2-for-1 Monday, but Reggie got one there. – 11:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

The Nuggets’ bench desperately needs Bryn Forbes and DeMarcus Cousins. – 10:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Missing back end FTs vs Clippers can be good for you. We saw it in OKC, we saw it in San Antonio. And now Davon Reed got a putback after a Jokic miss. Lue was not pleased at all – 10:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed, the Garbage Man. – 10:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

After an Ibaka missed 3, Jokic made sure to seal Ibaka under the hoop. Jokic passed out to Monte Morris, who drove for a floater.

Clippers call timeout with a 50-38 lead. Will be interesting to see if Clippers can keep that advantage against Nuggets starters in last 4:08 of half – 10:54 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Denver scores for the first time in nearly five minutes, ending a 21-2 Clippers run. – 10:52 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Nuggets bench scored 8 points on 13 shots in its first stint. – 10:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Aaron Gordon just ended what was a 15-0 Clippers run – 10:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Second unit is absolutely spanking the Nuggets. 18-point turnaround in just under 12 minutes.

Clippers up 43-34. Bench has 5 assists already and outscoring Denver bench 18-8. – 10:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Reggie Jackson buries a 3-pointer and blows kisses to the crowd. At least the second time he’s done it. – 10:49 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Isaiah Hartenstein was plus-14 in his first seven minutes. A solid return to Denver for the one-time Nugget. – 10:49 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Nuggets showing why they traded for Forbes just to have someone who can make a damn shot when Jokic is out of the game. – 10:46 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets have attempted one paint shot in the second quarter. It was a Jeff Green self created hook shot. – 10:46 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers have gone from making 1 of their first 7 threes to 5 of their last 10. They push their lead to 43-34 with 7:12 before halftime. – 10:44 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 33, Denver 32.

That’s a lead. (10:04 – 2nd)

Brandon Boston with two quick 3s and the Clips with a 15-13 rebounding edge, including 5-4 on the offensive glass. (?) (!) – 10:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty begins second quarter with phenomenal play that leads to another Hartenstein lob pass, this time to Justise Winslow from the baseline – 10:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Only four shots for Nikola Jokić so far. That’s how you wear the Nuggets down over time. – 10:35 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Points allowed tonight in Denver, although not the turn the other cheek kind you saw from LA on MLK Day.

Denver leads 29-25, cooling off immediately after they started making subs. Yes, just like last week in LA.

Jokic has 9 points, but Clippers have held him off glass so far. – 10:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets only outscored the Clippers by two points in Nikola Jokic’s 11 first-quarter minutes. Not ideal. – 10:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Nuggets lead 29-25 after one quarter. Zubac’s eight points lead L.A. Jokic has nine points and two assists but no rebounds yet.

Winslow could easily have had three assists in the last two minutes. He’s been great at driving downhill and looking for three-point shooters. – 10:33 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Somebody’s gonna have to explain to me why it’s so hard for Austin Rivers to make the entry pass. – 10:32 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Joel Embiid has been so ridiculous that Nikola Jokic might break the all-time PER record while tossing up 25-14-7 and still not make 1st-Team All-NBA. – 10:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is Isaiah Hartenstein’s first game back in Denver after the Nuggets traded him to Cleveland in exchange for JaVale McGee. – 10:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

And now Justise Winslow is back after a DNP-CD Monday and missing previous four in H&S – 10:29 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

I think the Clippers just solved their transition problems.

Let Zubac run the point. – 10:27 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

That high-low with Jokic in the post and Bones at the top of the arc is exactly why you need to put shooters around Jokic. Until the #Nuggets start reliably hitting from 3, I think we’ll see more Bones (and maybe some Bryn) playing with Joker. – 10:27 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard checks in for his first minutes in January with the Clippers having made just one of their first seven threes. – 10:25 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

You could audibly hear the, “No, no, no, yes!” in the lower bowl as Will Barton sunk that last early shot-clock transition 3. Nuggets up 20-13 early. – 10:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard is back to play his first game of the month after this timeout.

Denver leads 20-13 and shooting a blistering 72.7% FGs, with the only misses coming from outside the arc.

Clippers hope Kennard is ready to shoot, as they have missed 6 of first 7 3s. – 10:22 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Depleted as they are, the Clippers have been able to score when they actually get into their offense. Freelancing and turnovers have yielded nothing. – 10:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Maybe it’s because I’m sitting next to the friends and family (and executive) section, but after Nikola threw that no-looker to Jeff Green in the corner, I heard at least three people say “nice pass.” Jokic has conditioned people to watch his every move. – 10:21 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Reggie Jackson talked Monday about wanting to be — and being — more physical: “Remembering that this is a contact sport, trying to impose my will and taking on the challenge. That was the fun part for me.”

Look for more of that today. – 10:20 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver is getting anything they want on off-ball actions so far. They’ve found cutters for buckets at least 3 times in the first 3 minutes. – 10:18 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Six Clippers possessions, three turnovers to start this game. – 10:15 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Now that the Nuggets have a good chunk of their roster off the injury report, their offensive floor is so much higher. They simply have the requisite players to cook opponents with their starting lineup again. – 10:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says he wanted Clippers to take care of the ball against the Nuggets, and his team has already turned it over 3 times in less than 3 minutes. Up there with his angriest first timeout of the game.

Denver up 9-3 with 9:23 left in opening quarter. – 10:15 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That transition bucket between Gordon and Jokic is the perfect example of their chemistry being at such a high level after playing together with so many injuries. Wonderful unselfishness creating an easy bucket. – 10:14 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic wins the tip and bullies Serge Ibaka in the post for the opening bucket. – 10:11 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger was honored before tonight’s game as the NBA’s best strength coach. pic.twitter.com/kZLS9NY11J – 10:04 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

The Denver Nuggets Director of Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Felipe Eichenberger has been named the NBA’s Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/N2sn7lV6W8 – 10:03 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Gordon, Jeff Green, Jokic – 10:02 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

It’s @ChrisMarlowe and I on the call tonight for Nuggets vs Clippers on @AltitudeTV!

Let’s ball. pic.twitter.com/QlzBUuEqe8 – 9:54 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Porter Jr. getting shots up pregame. He’s ramped up his workout from even a couple games ago. pic.twitter.com/hjJxEfMLkz – 9:44 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray getting some 1-on-1 in pregame. This is the closest to live basketball I’ve seen from Murray – really, really good progress. pic.twitter.com/CqfNBY7ZcE – 9:43 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W – 9:42 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

It’s official

STARTERS 1/19

LAC

Terance Mann

Serge Ibaka

Ivica Zubac

Amir Coffey

Reggie Jackson

DEN

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokic

Will Barton

Monte Morris – 9:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 123, Magic 110. Embiid matches a career-high with 50 points on 17-of-23 from the field and 15-of-27 from the FT line and also had 12 rebounds in 27 (!) minutes. Sixers have won 10 of their last 12. Up next: Clippers on Friday. – 9:18 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Last minute Nuggets ticket giveaway! Tonight 8pm vs Clippers.

What number career start is this for Nikola Jokić?

First person to answer correctly wins! – 9:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac at Denver. – 8:31 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Tonight’s starters:

Reggie Jackson

Amir Coffey

Terance Mann

Serge Ibaka

Ivica Zubac – 8:30 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue is here pregame in Denver. Luke Kennard will indeed play. His first game since Dec. 31. Ty says they’ll run the same plays they would normally for him, even though they know he’ll be “gassed” at altitude.

“We don’t expect him to be a hero tonight,” he said. – 8:30 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue, on pregame Zoom: Says he’d rather the Clippers not dig a big hole tonight against Denver this time — “especially at this altitude.” – 8:28 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Denver Coach Michael Malone looking ahead to facing the Clippers — who rallied from 25 down to beat the Nuggets on Jan. 11: “We’ve had big leads against this team, but we have to be a lot more consistent in maintaining that effort.” – 8:21 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets strength coach Felipe Eichenberger has been named NBA Strength Coach of the Year, Michael Malone says. He’s getting the award tonight before Nuggets-Clippers tips off. – 8:17 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers F Marcus Morris Sr. will miss tonight’s game in Denver because of personal reasons. – 8:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (Personal) will not play tonight in Denver. – 8:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets lead 74-62 at the break. It’s their highest-scoring first half of the season, topping their 71 vs. the #Clippers on Dec. 27. – 8:07 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

“We really just have to focus on who we do have in the locker room.”

In a rare midseason deal, the Spurs bid farewell to Bryn Forbes, said hello to Juan Hernangomez and in the process continued to stockpile future draft picks.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 8:03 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Shooting stats for Bryn Forbes with the Spurs this season:

#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/86UjVPWkxD – 7:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“Well Bryn’s been wonderful here for a long time. Always done a good job, been a great teammate. He’ll have a chance to go knock down some shots for the Nuggets. We wish him well.” – Coach Pop on Forbes getting traded to Denver – 6:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bryn Forbes has been teammates with five surefire Hall of Famers:

– Giannis Antetokounmpo

– Pau Gasol

– Manu Ginobili

– Tony Parker

– Kawhi Leonard – 5:54 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

New edition of THE LIST. Become a DNVR member and check it out.

✅ Jokic’s new, perfected skill

✅ The cumulative impact of “sneaky” wingspan

✅ Anatomy of a Bones Hyland heat check

✅ Tenacious Zeke

thednvr.com/the-list-davon… – 5:44 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jumping on with @1043TheFan to talk #Nuggets trade. Come kick it! – 5:42 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bryn Forbes won’t be available for the Nuggets tonight against the Clippers, I’m told. His debut will likely come Friday vs. the Grizzles. Forbes will wear No. 6 for Denver. – 5:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Now the Boston-Denver-San Antonio trade is complete:

Bryn Forbes is the first rostered player the Spurs have traded away in-season since Nando De Colo in 2014. – 5:11 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Official Trade: Spurs acquire Juan Hernangomez and 2028 protected second round pick from Denver

Bryn Forbes traded to Denver.

Hernangomez will wear number 41 – 5:09 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The three-team trade between the Nuggets, Celtics and Spurs is now official. In addition to acquiring Juancho Hernangomez and a second-round pick from the Nuggets, San Antonio also acquired cash considerations from both Denver and Boston. – 5:04 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets finalize the three-team trade, landing Bryn Forbes in Denver. – 5:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):

Suns – 23rd

Warriors – 25th

Grizzlies – 29th

Jazz – 4th

Mavs – 13th

Nuggets – 24th

T’Wolves – 12th

Clippers – 5th

Lakers – 3rd

Blazers – 28th

Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM