Clippers vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Los Angeles Clippers (22-23) play against the Denver Nuggets (20-20) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 108, Denver Nuggets 103 (Q4 03:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Boston likes to play against Denver. This is a Bojan Bogdanović situation again right now.
It’s an 18-7 run for L.A. in the last 4:18 to lead 108-100 with 4 minutes to play in Denver. Ivica Zubac has a season-high 20 points. – 12:13 AM
Reggie Jackson is absolutely dragging Jokic. Going in like liquid courage.
It’s a 108-100 lead after Jackson took a break from attacking Jokic and got Brandon Boston his 4th triple… the rookie’s best game in about a month.
“Treat the ball like ya wife” – 12:13 AM
Monte Morris’ hesi looks like a video-game glitch. It’s so nice. – 12:11 AM
Where would the Nuggets be without Aaron Gordon? He has been fantastic all year long. – 12:11 AM
The Clippers turning it on in the 4th quarter and blowing by a rested Nuggets team at home is not ideal. Denver needs to find a way to match the passion and intensity of the Clippers. – 12:10 AM
Hope Jokic is still mad, because it looks like Denver will need him to take them home in this one. – 12:09 AM
Nuggets perimeter defense is a porous as Swiss cheese. Clippers are blowing by Bones and a gassed Monte Morris forcing Denver to scramble leading to open triples. – 12:07 AM
I don’t know who was happier after Kennard’s corner 3, Luke or Tyronn Lue.
Lue knew a timeout was coming after that second-chance scoring opportunity led to Kennard’s first 3 of 2022. Clippers have revived and taken a 99-95 lead with 6:17 left to play in regulation. – 12:07 AM
Ty Lue looked overjoyed when Luke Kennard made his first 3 of the night (after starting 0-5) to put the Clippers ahead 99-95. – 12:06 AM
TOUGH finish @Aaron Gordon pic.twitter.com/75GixbElyv – 12:05 AM
Looked like Reggie Jackson took off from Colorado Springs before finishing that under the basket wrap around layup. – 12:05 AM
Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon are both having quietly great games. – 12:03 AM
The Nuggets do in fact have multiple guards that can make a middle PnR pass. – 12:02 AM
Bledsoe operating as primary playmaker after the timeout. – 12:00 AM
Nuggets staggering Monte and AG with the second unit provides a really interesting Monte, Bones, Davon, AG, Nnaji lineup.
If you can’t switch and get stops with that group, it’s probably impossible. – 11:58 PM
And after three possessions, Lue calls another frustrating timeout.
Clippers blew a coverage that led to a Bones 3, Jackson missed a late clock iso 3 over Gordon, then Gordon mauls him in the paint as a result.
Denver up 86-81. 11:09 left to play. – 11:57 PM
I keep imagining Jokic with even Tim-Duncan-level free throws. 7-8 FTs. The mind boggles. I don’t need him to get calls like the most favorable whistle in NBA history, Joel Embiid. Just a good whistle for an MVP who can’t be stopped inside without constant doubles and fouling. – 11:56 PM
Tyronn Lue must be playing the long game with Jackson, saving him for this fourth quarter. Offense went straight to hell and now it’s a 81-81 game through 3 quarters.
Obviously a tough spot for Kennard to come back. He’s missed 7 of 8 and all 5 3s in 19 minutes.
Jokic: 29/8/6 – 11:53 PM
Time to complete the comeback pic.twitter.com/GEUeirvPeS – 11:53 PM
The Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate is giving ‘09 Bron-Kobe, Dirk vs. Timmy D, IT vs Stockton and Kareem vs. Wilt vibes. There’s no right or wrong answer. Two generational players. – 11:51 PM
17 points in the third quarter 😯
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3clp9a3Qpr – 11:51 PM
Aaron Gordon beats the third-quarter buzzer with a long two to send this game tied into the fourth, 81-81.
Clippers scored 22 points in the third, outscored by 12. – 11:51 PM
Murray and MPJ laughing and shooting the shit on the bench is great to see. Be even better when they’ve got jerseys on and are doin that in games. – 11:51 PM
Nikola Jokic’s 3rd quarter: 17 points (5-6 FG’s, 2-2 3FG’s, 5-5 FT’s), 6 rebounds, 3 assists. – 11:51 PM
Baaaad transition defense by Denver. They need more urgency right now with Jokic on the bench. – 11:51 PM
Now, that’s a lull.
Between Coffey’s 3-pointer with 9:24 to play in the third quarter that made it 70-55, the Clippers had only three free throws until Bled’s 3 with 1:54 to go in the period… to cut the lead to 77-76. – 11:48 PM
Thank god, on first look I thought Aaron Gordon hurt his hand dunking instead of getting hit in the face. Please hit him in the face more and save his hands. – 11:48 PM
The Nuggets altered the rotation.
Bledsoe 3 ends 22-3 Nuggets run. Clippers went 7 minutes and 30 seconds without a field goal.
And in writing this, Winslow just picked up his fifth foul of the QUARTER. – 11:47 PM
Eric Bledsoe ends an eight-minute drought without a field goal for the Clippers. This is going to be a fun close. Crowd is into it. – 11:47 PM
Bryn Forbes is going to help so much. Simply playing him instead of Campazzo will blend the starters and bench unit well, he fits (on offense) with Bones and his shooting will keep defenses more honest. Denver badly needs that type of skillset. – 11:46 PM
Bones Hyland just whipped a nasty no-look pass to AG in the post for an and-1 dunk. Ran back down the court doing the goggles. – 11:45 PM
Hartenstein is solid, but this Clippers game is a great reminder of how much he whines – 11:45 PM
Nikola has entered takeover mode… – 11:45 PM
Campazzo is having a rough one.
Just not good spacing, missing tons of shots, and unplayable right now.
Interesting that Malone elected to go with him as Denver is making their comeback. – 11:44 PM
Facu is virtually nonexistent while on the court right now. No pressure on the rim, no attracting multiple defenders, no floor spacing, no defense. He is essentially leaving the Nuggets to play 4-on-5. – 11:44 PM
Nikola Jokic and Isaiah Hartenstein were tussling after Jokic was trying to seal his former backup running downcourt, and Jokic is called for a foul. Hartenstein was holding his head. – 11:42 PM
Ref season against Jokic never stops bein petty. – 11:42 PM
You know how in, like, 7-year-old leagues, an entire defense just descends on the tallest kid with the ball?
That’s what the Clippers are doing to Nikola Jokic. – 11:42 PM
This is a 6 minute FG drought the Clippers are on. – 11:42 PM
Nikola Jokic is playing with flare.
He just gets a tech as he gets the offensive rebound and basket and the ref showed composure for sure because if that was any other ref and the MVP would SURELY be kicked. – 11:40 PM
Nikola Jokic was lucky not to get tossed with how fast he charged the official after getting that technical. Good on the official for allowing Malone to remove Jokic from the situation and calm things down. – 11:40 PM
Nikola Jokic just barreled over two Clippers defenders, got the offensive rebound and put-back, and picked up a technical. No idea how he didn’t get tossed right there. – 11:39 PM
15-point Clippers lead is gone, but Nikola Jokic just got a tech and thankfully for him, it was in front of Michael Malone. The restraint kept Jokic from a throwback ejection. – 11:39 PM
Joker barks at the refs, gets a tech and Michael Malone goes Van Gundy mode to stop him from going overboard. – 11:39 PM
Michael Malone had to RUSH onto the court to keep Nikola Jokic from getting any closer to the official. Jokic still got a tech. – 11:38 PM
Terance Mann gets a tech from the bench. A shame because Jokic was doing literal swim moves to get up court faster. – 11:38 PM
Terance Mann just got a technical foul from the bench. The Patrick Beverley gene has progressed. – 11:38 PM
Technical foul called on Terance Mann, who is sitting on the bench… – 11:37 PM
Luke Kennard may be fake left handed, but Justise Winslow is very much left handed. – 11:37 PM
Aaron Gordon leading the charge on defense for Denver and Jokic executing on offense and the Nuggets within two points of the Clippers. – 11:36 PM
Joker and TLue … joking. – 11:36 PM
Why didn’t tell me, and WHY do they do to the window to the wall for Nikola Jokic drives pic.twitter.com/A2IJb4hDhF – 11:36 PM
This began with AG’s defense.
#Nuggets on a 12-0 run. – 11:35 PM
Clippers got a great ATO that led to a Coffey 3 from Ibaka, but Denver went on a 8-1 run after that. Jokic already has 3 3s, and Clippers are playing too late in shot clock.
Clippers still up 71-63 with 7:19 left in 3rd. Winslow set to check back in. – 11:30 PM
This was supposed to be Utah’s get right week with home games against the rockets and Pistons, before getting the warriors, Suns, Suns, and Grizzlies, wolves, Nuggets, nets over their next seven. They keep playing like this, where are the wins gonna come from? – 11:30 PM
JOK3R 👀 – 11:29 PM
These are two of the worst teams in the league at getting to the line. Jackson is getting there now after making 13/14 FTs Monday.
Only other players on either team with FTs through 27 minutes are Jokic, Winslow, and Gordon. – 11:26 PM
Watch Aaron Gordon on these upcoming defensive possessions. He’s going at Reggie Jackson. – 11:25 PM
Michael Malone v upset with the defense. Not only is Jackson still in rhythm, but now he’s finding Zubac repeatedly.
Clippers up 67-53 with 9:58 left in third quarter. – 11:22 PM
Very uninspiring start to the second half by the Nuggets; especially in defnese. – 11:22 PM
Denver’s defense stays in the locker room to start the third quarter. Clips score 8 in the first two minutes, and Malone calls TO. No resistance inside, whatsoever.
Clips up to 30 points in the paint. – 11:21 PM
And that will wrap up post game availability. Grizz will be back in action on Friday when they’ll face off against the Denver Nuggets.
This is @bcabraham signing off – 11:19 PM
Davon Reed over Austin Rivers and Facu Campazzo on the second unit after halftime please. Just play 4-on-5. – 11:15 PM
The Spurs held the Thunder below 30 points in every quarter tonight.
They hadn’t done that to an opponent since December 20 against the Clippers.
That was also one the last few games when the team was healthy and everyone was available. – 11:13 PM
Some other halftime reading: What’s next for injured Clippers star Paul George? ocregister.com/2022/01/19/wha… – 11:11 PM
Spoke with the fan who drew so much attention from Clippers players in the first half. He said he told Brandon Boston Jr. that he “should have stayed in college.” – 11:11 PM
Numbers after the first 24 📊 pic.twitter.com/CUcKnoURMA – 11:10 PM
Nuggets need to play Bryn Forbes’s music and have him sprint onto the court to start the 3rd, please and thanks. – 11:09 PM
The Nuggets go into the half trailing the Clippers 59-47.
Reggie Jackson, who played his high school basketball in Colorado has 15 points and has knocked down 3 3-pointers.
Jokic has 12 points. Monte Morris leads Denver with 8 rebounds.
Clippers are battling. – 11:09 PM
Nikola Jokic first quarter: 9 points, 4/4 FGs
Nikola Jokic second quarter: 3 points, 1/7 FGs – 11:07 PM
Denver’s bench that half: 10 points on 4-15 shooting, 2-9 from 3-point range. Nikola Jokic is a -1 in 18 minutes with the Nuggets trailing by 12. – 11:06 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Clippers 59-47:
-Jokić didn’t shoot the ball well (12 points on 11 shots) and the Nuggets are -1 in his minutes
-Denver’s -11 in the other minutes. Not a good bench stint for the bench guards.
-Reggie Jackson has 15. Guard him pic.twitter.com/GvwNZyxUyg – 11:06 PM
Ty Lue wanted to try something new — for his guys not to dig a deep hole vs. Denver.
I guess they decided they’d give it a shot for him, went out and built a 14-point lead before going to halftime up 59-47. – 11:05 PM
It’s the Clippers’ turn to hold onto a double-digit lead, as they’re up 59-47 at halftime here in Denver.
Reggie Jackson got off here in his home state with 15 points, 6/9 FGs, 3/6 3s. Added rebounds (3) and dimes (2) as well.
Underrated: It’s 26-20 Clippers on the glass. – 11:04 PM
Watching Denver clank at the rim is frustrating. If you can get there, finish there. Jokic having a B game so far and the bench with a standard F is making that winning curve tough to reach. Lotta work to do in the second half. – 11:04 PM
Big half for Colorado Springs’ own Reggie Jackson. 15 points, 3-6 from 3-point range and several kisses blown to the crowd after made buckets. – 11:04 PM
Strange but true: Monte Morris with a game-high 8 rebounds. No one else on the Nuggets has more than 2.
Clips up 59-47 at the break, outscoring Denver’s bench 20-10. – 11:03 PM
Reggie has gotten to Xavier Moon
The Clippers go into halftime leading Denver 59-47
Reggie Jackson with 15 points, Zubac with 10 and the Clippers are 8-22 from three.
Clippers outrebounding DEN 26-20, which, if you watched the last game between these teams, you would know is unusual. – 11:02 PM
Clippers didn’t push for 2nd quarter 2-for-1 Monday, but Reggie got one there. – 11:01 PM
Extra effort
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Ln9DPwr5GI – 11:00 PM
The Nuggets’ bench desperately needs Bryn Forbes and DeMarcus Cousins. – 10:58 PM
Missing back end FTs vs Clippers can be good for you. We saw it in OKC, we saw it in San Antonio. And now Davon Reed got a putback after a Jokic miss. Lue was not pleased at all – 10:57 PM
Davon Reed, the Garbage Man. – 10:56 PM
After an Ibaka missed 3, Jokic made sure to seal Ibaka under the hoop. Jokic passed out to Monte Morris, who drove for a floater.
Clippers call timeout with a 50-38 lead. Will be interesting to see if Clippers can keep that advantage against Nuggets starters in last 4:08 of half – 10:54 PM
Denver scores for the first time in nearly five minutes, ending a 21-2 Clippers run. – 10:52 PM
Nuggets bench scored 8 points on 13 shots in its first stint. – 10:52 PM
Aaron Gordon just ended what was a 15-0 Clippers run – 10:52 PM
Second unit is absolutely spanking the Nuggets. 18-point turnaround in just under 12 minutes.
Clippers up 43-34. Bench has 5 assists already and outscoring Denver bench 18-8. – 10:51 PM
Reggie Jackson buries a 3-pointer and blows kisses to the crowd. At least the second time he’s done it. – 10:49 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein was plus-14 in his first seven minutes. A solid return to Denver for the one-time Nugget. – 10:49 PM
Nuggets showing why they traded for Forbes just to have someone who can make a damn shot when Jokic is out of the game. – 10:46 PM
The Nuggets have attempted one paint shot in the second quarter. It was a Jeff Green self created hook shot. – 10:46 PM
The Clippers have gone from making 1 of their first 7 threes to 5 of their last 10. They push their lead to 43-34 with 7:12 before halftime. – 10:44 PM
Clippers 33, Denver 32.
That’s a lead. (10:04 – 2nd)
Brandon Boston with two quick 3s and the Clips with a 15-13 rebounding edge, including 5-4 on the offensive glass. (?) (!) – 10:41 PM
Ty begins second quarter with phenomenal play that leads to another Hartenstein lob pass, this time to Justise Winslow from the baseline – 10:37 PM
Only four shots for Nikola Jokić so far. That’s how you wear the Nuggets down over time. – 10:35 PM
Slight lead after one
Points allowed tonight in Denver, although not the turn the other cheek kind you saw from LA on MLK Day.
Denver leads 29-25, cooling off immediately after they started making subs. Yes, just like last week in LA.
Jokic has 9 points, but Clippers have held him off glass so far. – 10:34 PM
Nuggets only outscored the Clippers by two points in Nikola Jokic’s 11 first-quarter minutes. Not ideal. – 10:34 PM
The Nuggets lead 29-25 after one quarter. Zubac’s eight points lead L.A. Jokic has nine points and two assists but no rebounds yet.
Winslow could easily have had three assists in the last two minutes. He’s been great at driving downhill and looking for three-point shooters. – 10:33 PM
Somebody’s gonna have to explain to me why it’s so hard for Austin Rivers to make the entry pass. – 10:32 PM
Joel Embiid has been so ridiculous that Nikola Jokic might break the all-time PER record while tossing up 25-14-7 and still not make 1st-Team All-NBA. – 10:32 PM
This is Isaiah Hartenstein’s first game back in Denver after the Nuggets traded him to Cleveland in exchange for JaVale McGee. – 10:31 PM
And now Justise Winslow is back after a DNP-CD Monday and missing previous four in H&S – 10:29 PM
I think the Clippers just solved their transition problems.
Let Zubac run the point. – 10:27 PM
That high-low with Jokic in the post and Bones at the top of the arc is exactly why you need to put shooters around Jokic. Until the #Nuggets start reliably hitting from 3, I think we’ll see more Bones (and maybe some Bryn) playing with Joker. – 10:27 PM
Luke Kennard checks in for his first minutes in January with the Clippers having made just one of their first seven threes. – 10:25 PM
You could audibly hear the, “No, no, no, yes!” in the lower bowl as Will Barton sunk that last early shot-clock transition 3. Nuggets up 20-13 early. – 10:23 PM
Luke Kennard is back to play his first game of the month after this timeout.
Denver leads 20-13 and shooting a blistering 72.7% FGs, with the only misses coming from outside the arc.
Clippers hope Kennard is ready to shoot, as they have missed 6 of first 7 3s. – 10:22 PM
Depleted as they are, the Clippers have been able to score when they actually get into their offense. Freelancing and turnovers have yielded nothing. – 10:22 PM
Maybe it’s because I’m sitting next to the friends and family (and executive) section, but after Nikola threw that no-looker to Jeff Green in the corner, I heard at least three people say “nice pass.” Jokic has conditioned people to watch his every move. – 10:21 PM
Reggie Jackson talked Monday about wanting to be — and being — more physical: “Remembering that this is a contact sport, trying to impose my will and taking on the challenge. That was the fun part for me.”
Look for more of that today. – 10:20 PM
Denver is getting anything they want on off-ball actions so far. They’ve found cutters for buckets at least 3 times in the first 3 minutes. – 10:18 PM
love an early JOK3R sighting – 10:18 PM
Teamwork makes the dream work
Six Clippers possessions, three turnovers to start this game. – 10:15 PM
Now that the Nuggets have a good chunk of their roster off the injury report, their offensive floor is so much higher. They simply have the requisite players to cook opponents with their starting lineup again. – 10:15 PM
Tyronn Lue says he wanted Clippers to take care of the ball against the Nuggets, and his team has already turned it over 3 times in less than 3 minutes. Up there with his angriest first timeout of the game.
Denver up 9-3 with 9:23 left in opening quarter. – 10:15 PM
That transition bucket between Gordon and Jokic is the perfect example of their chemistry being at such a high level after playing together with so many injuries. Wonderful unselfishness creating an easy bucket. – 10:14 PM
Congrats to Felipe Eichenberger, who was named the Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year for last season!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/xEhmaAXfVj – 10:14 PM
Nikola Jokic wins the tip and bullies Serge Ibaka in the post for the opening bucket. – 10:11 PM
#Nuggets strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger was honored before tonight’s game as the NBA’s best strength coach. pic.twitter.com/kZLS9NY11J – 10:04 PM
The Denver Nuggets Director of Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Felipe Eichenberger has been named the NBA’s Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/N2sn7lV6W8 – 10:03 PM
Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Gordon, Jeff Green, Jokic – 10:02 PM
It’s @ChrisMarlowe and I on the call tonight for Nuggets vs Clippers on @AltitudeTV!
Let’s ball. pic.twitter.com/QlzBUuEqe8 – 9:54 PM
Michael Porter Jr. getting shots up pregame. He’s ramped up his workout from even a couple games ago. pic.twitter.com/hjJxEfMLkz – 9:44 PM
Jamal Murray getting some 1-on-1 in pregame. This is the closest to live basketball I’ve seen from Murray – really, really good progress. pic.twitter.com/CqfNBY7ZcE – 9:43 PM
Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W – 9:42 PM
It’s official
STARTERS 1/19
LAC
Terance Mann
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
DEN
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Monte Morris – 9:34 PM
Almost time to hoop
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/CTu9oeytRl – 9:33 PM
FINAL: Sixers 123, Magic 110. Embiid matches a career-high with 50 points on 17-of-23 from the field and 15-of-27 from the FT line and also had 12 rebounds in 27 (!) minutes. Sixers have won 10 of their last 12. Up next: Clippers on Friday. – 9:18 PM
Last minute Nuggets ticket giveaway! Tonight 8pm vs Clippers.
What number career start is this for Nikola Jokić?
First person to answer correctly wins! – 9:02 PM
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac at Denver. – 8:31 PM
Tonight’s starters:
Reggie Jackson
Amir Coffey
Terance Mann
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac – 8:30 PM
Ty Lue is here pregame in Denver. Luke Kennard will indeed play. His first game since Dec. 31. Ty says they’ll run the same plays they would normally for him, even though they know he’ll be “gassed” at altitude.
“We don’t expect him to be a hero tonight,” he said. – 8:30 PM
Ty Lue, on pregame Zoom: Says he’d rather the Clippers not dig a big hole tonight against Denver this time — “especially at this altitude.” – 8:28 PM
Denver Coach Michael Malone looking ahead to facing the Clippers — who rallied from 25 down to beat the Nuggets on Jan. 11: “We’ve had big leads against this team, but we have to be a lot more consistent in maintaining that effort.” – 8:21 PM
Nuggets strength coach Felipe Eichenberger has been named NBA Strength Coach of the Year, Michael Malone says. He’s getting the award tonight before Nuggets-Clippers tips off. – 8:17 PM
Clippers F Marcus Morris Sr. will miss tonight’s game in Denver because of personal reasons. – 8:13 PM
LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (Personal) will not play tonight in Denver. – 8:13 PM
#Nets lead 74-62 at the break. It’s their highest-scoring first half of the season, topping their 71 vs. the #Clippers on Dec. 27. – 8:07 PM
“We really just have to focus on who we do have in the locker room.”
In a rare midseason deal, the Spurs bid farewell to Bryn Forbes, said hello to Juan Hernangomez and in the process continued to stockpile future draft picks.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 8:03 PM
Shooting stats for Bryn Forbes with the Spurs this season:
#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/86UjVPWkxD – 7:37 PM
Over/Under 25 points for Nikola tonight?
“Well Bryn’s been wonderful here for a long time. Always done a good job, been a great teammate. He’ll have a chance to go knock down some shots for the Nuggets. We wish him well.” – Coach Pop on Forbes getting traded to Denver – 6:51 PM
Always left it all on the floor.
Thank you for everything, @PJ Dozier! pic.twitter.com/vL7H5HgL44 – 6:15 PM
Bryn Forbes has been teammates with five surefire Hall of Famers:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– Pau Gasol
– Manu Ginobili
– Tony Parker
– Kawhi Leonard – 5:54 PM
“Over the past four seasons, Forbes ranks third in the entire league in 3-point percentage (42.1 percent).”
Read up on what @Bryn Forbes will add to the squad ⤵️
nba.com/nuggets/news/f… – 5:45 PM
New edition of THE LIST. Become a DNVR member and check it out.
✅ Jokic’s new, perfected skill
✅ The cumulative impact of “sneaky” wingspan
✅ Anatomy of a Bones Hyland heat check
✅ Tenacious Zeke
thednvr.com/the-list-davon… – 5:44 PM
Jumping on with @1043TheFan to talk #Nuggets trade. Come kick it! – 5:42 PM
Bryn Forbes won’t be available for the Nuggets tonight against the Clippers, I’m told. His debut will likely come Friday vs. the Grizzles. Forbes will wear No. 6 for Denver. – 5:11 PM
Now the Boston-Denver-San Antonio trade is complete:
Bryn Forbes is the first rostered player the Spurs have traded away in-season since Nando De Colo in 2014. – 5:11 PM
Official Trade: Spurs acquire Juan Hernangomez and 2028 protected second round pick from Denver
Bryn Forbes traded to Denver.
Hernangomez will wear number 41 – 5:09 PM
The three-team trade between the Nuggets, Celtics and Spurs is now official. In addition to acquiring Juancho Hernangomez and a second-round pick from the Nuggets, San Antonio also acquired cash considerations from both Denver and Boston. – 5:04 PM
💬 Major injuries around the league
💬 Frank Vogel on the hot seat
💬 The trade between the Spurs, Celtics, and Nuggets
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/7rzpl8… – 5:03 PM
#Nuggets finalize the three-team trade, landing Bryn Forbes in Denver. – 5:02 PM
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
Comments / 0