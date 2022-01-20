ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Florida man accused of shooting at authorities & leading chase on major highway

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCkxa_0dqTANXo00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested for shooting at investigators and leading them on a dangerous chase on a major highway.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Francisco Cabrera, 27, was arrested after the chase through two counties. An HCSO detective and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were conducting surveillance on Cabrera.

Officials said they believed he was involved in several robberies and armed carjackings in the Brandon and Plant City areas in Hillsborough County.

Cabrera was found at a Plant City Wendy’s but got away from law enforcement as they tried taking him into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Cabrera led investigators on a chase in the eastbound lanes of I-4 and shot at them several times.

Hillsborough County deputies, Lakeland police officers, and ATF agents were able to stop Cabrera’s car on the 3000 block of New Tampa Highway. HCSO said a Lakeland police officer performed a pit maneuver to get the suspect to stop.

The crash scene was directly in front of Publix headquarters in Lakeland and Cabrera refused to follow law enforcement officials’ commands to get out of his car and show his hands. Investigators did fire shots at Cabrera.

Cabrera continued to be combative as law enforcement after being shot as they tried getting him out of his car and giving him aid. HCSO officials said officers did tase Cabrera, so they could take him into custody.

Cabrera is stable in the hospital after law enforcement and paramedics performed life-saving measures, Hillsborough County deputies said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Cabrera has a lengthy criminal history in Hillsborough County. It includes eight felony charges, two felony convictions, and seven misdemeanor charges, which include multiple drug charges, violation of parole, and domestic violence arrests.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Tampa#Domestic Violence#Atf
The Hill

Burkina Faso president detained by mutinous soldiers

Burkina Faso's military on Monday said it has seized control of the country after it reportedly detained President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. Speaking on Burkina Faso state television, Capt. Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo, the leader of the declared military junta, said security forces have deposed Kaboré, suspended the country's constitution, dissolved the government and closed the country's borders, according to France24.
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy