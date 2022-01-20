ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pick up these Apple AirPods Pro for $20 off

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XlCm_0dqT9KtN00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

These days, nothing complements the lifestyle of on-the-move music listeners quite like the Apple AirPods Pro. Whether you are syncing up to the incredibly popular iPhone or using them with a tablet or other personal device, they provide the mobility and convenience people crave, combined with the quality they can't go without.

Unfortunately, these accessories aren't cheap and can come with a typical price tag of nearly $300, limiting access for some who aren't willing or able to spend that kind of money. However, for a limited time, these AirPods Pro are currently available at a rare value, discounted to only $229.99.

The AirPods Pro deliver active noise cancellation to create an immersive experience, while transparency mode offers a chance to hear your surroundings without taking them out. A customizable fit featuring three sizes of flexible silicone tips ensures comfort, while the accompanying wireless charging case eliminates any worries about running low on battery by supplying 24 additional hours of power.

Users quickly discover why AirPods Pro carry an impressive Amazon rating of 4.8 stars out of five. Wired referred to them as "a Swiss army knife of sound that might be the best addition to Apple’s hardware empire since the Apple Watch."

The AirPods Pro also allow for an easy way to access messages without using your hands, or even looking down at your screen, by having text read to you via Siri. Plus, audio sharing allows you to let others with AirPods Pro into your audio stream with permission.

Upgrade your audio setup with earphones that deliver crisper, cleaner sound and refined versatility. Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro right now for only $229.99 (reg. $249).

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

AirPods Pro deal at Amazon slashes Apple earbuds to $189.99

What happens when the country’s top online retailer starts offering deep discounts on the world’s best-selling headphones? Well, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And that’s especially true anytime Amazon has an AirPods Pro deal or deep discounts on other models. The first model that went out of stock recently was Apple’s AirPods 2, but they’re available to order again for just $109.99. Of note, AirPods 3 are also in stock at the all-time low price of $139.99. It should probably go without saying that the other model that sold out was Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro with MagSafe. Since...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $100

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Swiss#The Apple Watch
BGR.com

Oops: Price mistake on Amazon’s #1 smart home device makes it $20 with a $30 credit

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub Rating: 4.5 Stars “Did I shut the garage” No more worrying.Open or close your garage from anywhere. Simply download the free myQ app for iPhone or Android and get connected with your very own Smart GarageGive access to family or friends while on the goNever worry if the garage is closed at night by setting a close schedule BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.98 $19.98 Buy from Best Buy $29.99 During Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2021 sale, the MyQ smart garage door opener was one of the most popular Amazon smart home deals...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $179.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon has a slew of special Prime “Early Access” deals available right now. We’re not sure what makes today such a special occasion, but we’re also definitely not complaining! Every Amazon Prime member should check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see dozens of Prime Early Access...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Verge

Apple’s largest iPad Pro with the M1 processor is $100 off

There is no better screen in the world of tablets (yet) than the Mini LED panel on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro of 2021. While Mini LED is not super common yet — though we did see more of it announced at CES 2022 — it’s appealing as it achieves deeper black levels, a high contrast ratio, and high brightness. It’s also more expensive than a traditional LCD panel, so any dollar saved can be a worthwhile one.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals are back for 2022

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $179.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best keyboards in 2022: Give your typing the keyboard it deserves

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more Choosing the best keyboard for your setup can be tough. Not only are there a ton of options, but there is also a multitude of different keyboard types. From mechanical to ergonomic, you’re going to need to figure out what suits you best, and exactly what you need. But before you can figure out what the best keyboards are, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, think about what type of keyboard you want. Do you want a super-clicky and responsive mechanical keyboard or are...
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro On Sale for $149 - $199 Off [Deal]

Apple's new 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is on sale for $149.01 - $199.01 off today at Amazon.com. The 256GB model has been discounted down from $1299 to $1149.99. Even better, the 512GB model is on sale for $199.01 off, bringing its price down from $1499 to $1299.99. The Apple M1...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds get major discounts at Amazon today

If you’re on the hunt for headphone deals, particularly wireless earbuds, you’re probably taking a look at Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and AirPods deals, as they’re among the most popular choices in the market right now. For those who are on a tight budget, you wouldn’t want to miss Amazon’s discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Apple AirPods Pro. The retailer is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $107, after a $63 discount to their original price of $170, and the Apple AirPods Pro for just $190, down $59 from their original price of $249.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best AirPods & AirPods Pro Cases for Sale in 2022

Apple AirPods have carved out a permanent spot in our pockets, which is why many people are keeping track of their favorite wireless earbuds with the best AirPods cases. These earbuds dominate the wireless headphone game with easy connectivity, a high-quality construction and a sleek design. However, AirPods have one drawback that many Apple customers are familiar with. Enduring the rigors of commuting, exercising and general use can decrease the lifespan of your AirPod case. Especially if you throw the occasional drop into the mix, which is highly likely given the case’s rather slippery nature. The end result? A case full...
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Deals: Get Up to $100 Off Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Today we're tracking a deal on Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, priced at $999.00, down from $1,099.00. Amid the entire 2021 iPad Pro lineup this is the most consistent and solid offer that we track, and it's in stock today and ready to ship from Amazon. Note: MacRumors is...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are up to $200 off at Amazon

Are you looking for the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer? You don't need to spend a small fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion gigabytes of RAM. All you need is a new Apple notebook with Apple's incredible M1 chip. And prices actually start much lower than you might think! That's especially true for Apple's Pro-grade M1 laptop. As a matter of fact, Amazon's lowest MacBook Pro price of the season is available right now! These deals are as good as anything we saw on Black Friday, so don't miss out. 2020 Apple MacBook Air...
COMPUTERS
mactrast.com

Apple Updates AirPods 3 Firmware to Version 4C170

Apple on Tuesday released a new 4C170 firmware update for the AirPods 3, an update from the prior 4C165 firmware. Apple doesn’t officially announce information on what’s included in the firmware update, so it is currently unknown what the firmware updates fix or add. There isn’t any way...
ELECTRONICS
The Hill

The Hill

457K+
Followers
54K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy