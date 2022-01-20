ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOoRH_0dqT91Cp00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

The outcome was a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden and his party, coming at the tumultuous close to his first year in office.

Despite a day of piercing debate and speeches that often carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by opponents of civil rights legislation, Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change the Senate procedures on this one bill and allow a simple majority to advance it.

“This is a moral moment,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Voting rights advocates are warning that Republican-led states nationwide are passing laws making it more difficult for Black Americans and others to vote by consolidating polling locations, requiring certain types of identification and ordering other changes.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided, able to break a tie in the 50-50 Senate if needed, but she left before the final roll call. The rules change was rejected in a 52-48 vote, with Manchin and Sinema joining the Republicans in opposition.

The nighttime voting brought an end, for now, to legislation that has been a top Democratic priority since the party swept control of Congress and the White House.

Why doing laundry may get more expensive in March

“I haven’t given up,” Biden said earlier at a White House news conference.

The Democrats’ bill, the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, would make Election Day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots — which have become especially popular during the COVID-19 pandemic — and enable the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes. It has passed the House.

Both Manchin and Sinema say they support the legislation, but Democrats fell far short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill over the Republican filibuster. It failed 49-51 on a largely party-line vote.

Instead, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put forward a more specific rules change for a “talking filibuster” on this one bill. It would require senators to stand at their desks and exhaust the debate before holding a simple majority vote, rather than the current practice that simply allows senators to privately signal their objections.

But that, too, failed because Manchin and Sinema said they were unwilling to change the rules on a party-line vote by Democrats alone.

Emotions were on display during the floor debate.

When Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky whether he would pause for a question, McConnell left the chamber, refusing to respond.

Calls for Starbucks boycott after vaccine rule axed

Durbin said he would have asked McConnell, “Does he really believe that there’s no evidence of voter suppression?”

The No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said at one point, “I am not a racist.”

McConnell, who led his party in doing away with the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees during Donald Trump’s presidency, warned against changing the rules again.

McConnell derided the “fake hysteria” from Democrats over the states’ new voting laws and called the pending bill a federal takeover of election systems. He said doing away with filibuster rules would “break the Senate.”

Manchin drew a roomful of senators for his own speech, upstaging the president’s news conference and defending the filibuster. He said majority rule would only “add fuel to the fire” and it was “dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart.”

Several members of the Congressional Black Caucus walked across the Capitol building for the proceedings. “We want this Senate to act today in a favorable way. But if it don’t, we ain’t giving up,” said Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the highest-ranking Black member of Congress.

Manchin did open the door to a more tailored package of voting law changes, including to the Electoral Count Act, which was tested during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. He said senators from both parties are working on that and it could draw Republican support.

U of Michigan latest to dole out massive sex misconduct settlement

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said a bipartisan coalition should work on legislation to ensure voter access, particularly in far-flung areas like her state, and to shore up Americans’ faith in democracy.

“We don’t need, we do not need a repeat of 2020 when by all accounts our last president, having lost the election, sought to change the results,” said Murkowski.

She said the Senate debate had declined to a troubling state: “You’re either a racist or a hypocrite. Really, really? Is that where we are?”

At one point, senators broke out in applause after a spirited debate between Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, among the more experienced lawmakers, and new Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., over the history of the Voting Rights Act.

Sinema sat in her chair throughout much of the day’s the debate, largely glued to her phone.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer contended the fight is not over and he ridiculed Republican claims that the new election laws in the states will not end up hurting voter access and turnout, comparing it to Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats decided to press ahead despite the potential for high-stakes defeat as Biden is marking his first year in office with his priorities stalling out in the face of solid Republican opposition and the Democrats’ inability to unite around their own goals. They wanted to force senators on the record — even their own party’s holdouts — to show voters where they stand.

Once reluctant himself to change Senate rules, Biden has stepped up his pressure on senators to do just that. But the push from the White House, including Biden’s blistering speech last week in Atlanta comparing opponents to segregationists , is seen as too late.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

NY legislature likely to draw district lines on tight timeline ahead of primary

Tuesday is the deadline for the Independent Redistricting Commission to issue final draft maps ,but it doesn’t look like members will be submitting anything to the state legislature after democrats and republicans couldn’t agree on a single set. Timing will be crucial to give boards of elections time to implement the new lines before the June primary.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Redistricting deadline approaches with no approved maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every 10 years, district lines for federal and state elections get redrawn based on the latest census numbers. Political parties routinely used this as a chance to draw maps in a way to maintain party power. This year, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission was supposed to change all that. […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chuck Schumer
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID update for Jan. 25

Warren County's new COVID-19 case count dipped under 100 on Tuesday, with 80 new cases reported in cooperation with New York State health staff. The county reported 17 hospitalizations, up by one from Monday. Ten of those cases are among residents fully vaccinated for coronavirus.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Dems#Early Voting#Voting Rights#Ap#Black Americans#Republicans#Democratic#The White House#The Justice Department
NEWS10 ABC

What are the new quarantine rules?

As if quarantine wasn't confusing enough. After two years of being told by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that people exposed to or sick with COVID-19 should quarantine for 10 days, the agency cut the time in half to five days leaving Americans wondering why?
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Judge grants stay to keep NY indoor mask mandate in place—for now

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Appellate Court Judge granted a stay on January 25 to keep New York State’s indoor mask mandate in place as the case continues to move through the NYS court system.  Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker ruled Governor Hochul’s in-door mask mandate “unconstitutional” on Monday night. In response, the NYS Office […]
HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy