ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some states step up COVID restrictions amid surge in cases

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
WSET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — As COVID cases surge across the country, some cities and states are once again stepping up their restrictions. Nevada is now back under an indoor mask mandate. The state’s health department announced Wednesday that the mask mandate is...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
kgou.org

Amid rampant COVID surge, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt turns to state employees to shore up substitute teaching slots

Gov. Kevin Stitt held one of his first COVID-19 briefings in several months on Tuesday, as health and education leaders expressed fears that the severe omicron surge was getting worse. His address, which introduced a controversial policy to combat the state’s acute substitute teacher shortage, contradicted much of what the experts had said hours before he took to the podium.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Chronicle

COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases on the Rise Amid Unprecedented Surge, State Says

COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases have increased in Washington state, the Department of Health says, but vaccines continue to provide protection. Breakthrough cases recently increased 43%, according to a Thursday news release. The state counts a breakthrough case if a person tests positive for COVID-19 via a PCR or antigen test and has received their final vaccine dose over two weeks prior.
WASHINGTON STATE
pharmatimes.com

Pregnant women urged to receive COVID-19 booster amid surging cases

The UK government has warned that more than 96% of pregnant people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms were unvaccinated, in analysis between the months of May and October in 2021. The government has shared that the COVID-19 vaccinations are safe for pregnant individuals and have no impact on fertility.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Kentucky State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
KOCO

Some Oklahoma schools closing amid rise in COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY — As COVID-19 cases continue to break records in Oklahoma and grow to the highest levels the state has seen during the pandemic, local school districts are once again making the tough call to cancel classes. Mid-Del and Yukon public schools decided Tuesday to cancel classes Thursday...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
WSET

West Virginia's COVID vaccine exemption bill goes into effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill that would allow for medical and religious exemptions to vaccine mandates in West Virginia went into effect Tuesday. The COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill that bars employers from penalizing workers for applying for medical or religious exemptions to the COVID vaccine is now law in the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox5 KVVU

NDOC says inmate visitation suspended amid surge in COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Thursday that inmate visitation will be suspended amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to a posting on the Nevada Department of Corrections Facebook page, the agency said that it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in institutions across the state. As a a result, the posting said that as a matter of precaution, all visitation will be temporarily suspended, effective immediately.
NEVADA STATE
corpmagazine.com

State Updates School Guidelines Amid Covid Surge

Michigan schools wondering how new CDC guidelines would affect them got their answer this week when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an update to its K-12 school quarantine and isolation guidelines. The changes reflect recent updates made by the CDC that modifies or shortens the quarantine...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSJM

Some Michigan Counties Pause Jury Trials Amid COVID Surge

From the Associated Press — Jury trials have been paused in some western Michigan counties due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Court officials said Monday that the Kent County 17th Circuit Court based in Grand Rapids has adjourned jury trials until March 7. Ottawa County Probate Court and the 20th Judicial Circuit Court, based in Grand Haven, will not summon the public to courthouses to serve as jurors. The courts expect to resume trials February 1. Michigan health officials said last week that the state’s record-high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February, and they urged the public to take steps to help control the spread.
MICHIGAN STATE
Effingham Radio

U.S. COVID-19 Cases Top 65 Million Amid Omicron Surge

The U.S. is topping another milestone with more than 65-million COVID-19 cases as of this weekend. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University also say more than 850-thousand deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The fast-moving Omicron variant is blamed for most of the new cases. Hospitals in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsy.com

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

COVID-19 clinics across the United States are under investigation after patients report issues with testing, accuracy and care.Margo Benval and her husband were exposed to COVID-19 in December as they searched for a PCR test appointment in Tucson, everything seemed to be full for several days, then she discovered a free walk-up testing site operated by the Center for Covid Control. "I was expecting to see kind of a clinic kind of atmosphere, and it wasn't," Benval explained.A receptionist with a loose-fitting mask, took pictures of both sides of their I.Ds, and took their email addresses. "The receptionist was also the technician, so she took us into this little side room which was equally as bizarre. I mean it's not tidy or anything," said Benval Benval and her husband were then told a PCR test backlog would delay results and a rapid test was the best option, the technician proceeded to hand out swabs and told them to do the test themselves, and that their test results would be emailed to them."The whole time I was in there, I was going 'something doesn't feel right,'" Benval said.The Better Business Bureau has given the company an F-rating and is now being investigated by Better Business Bureaus in multiple states. After looking further into the company, which is based in Illinois, the company's web site says it offers free rapid tests and PCR tests at more than 275 locations nationwide, including four in the Phoenix area, and the location in Tucson State, however County health officials say sites doing rapid tests must have a clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment or CLIA license. A database search found the Center for COVID Control has a CLIA number based in Wisconsin, and the company stated they partner with Doctors Clinical Laboratory, which also has a CLIA number, however no contact information was found and the Arizona Department of Health Services said they don't receive results from either company.As of Monday, there aren't any current investigations in Arizona into the Center for COVID Control. We reached out to the state Attorney General's office and the Southern Arizona Better Business Bureau and have not heard back.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy