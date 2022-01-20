RI cities, towns distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island municipalities have announced more opportunities for residents to collect free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests this week.

Gov. Dan McKee recently announced the state received an additional 400,000 at-home rapid COVID tests.

McKee said 70% of the tests will be given to municipalities to hand out, while 30% will be distributed through community-based organizations.

Barrington

The town announced it will be holding a targeted drive-thru distribution of free, at-home COVID-19 tests for residents 60 and older this week. A license or ID is required for pickup.

The town announced the tests will be available at the Peck Center for Adult Enrichment on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. until noon.



Burrillville

The town’s police department shared its allotment of free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available for pickup at the Jesse Smith Library Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The supply is limited, and only two tests will be given to each person as supplies are available.

Central Falls

The city is handing out free at-home rapid COVID test kits for Central Falls residents outside of City Hall at Jenks Park on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cranston

Drive-thru distribution events will be held at Cranston High School East and Western Hills Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. Each household will be eligible to receive up to four tests and proof of residency is required.

Since supplies are limited, the city recommended visiting COVIDtests.gov to order at-home tests from the federal government.

East Greenwich

The town will be distributing free, at-home COVID test kits to East Greenwich residents starting Friday.

During the initial distribution of the test kits, the town will focus on providing them to targeted groups, including senior citizens, those with underlying health conditions, the East Greenwich Housing Authority and families with school-aged children.

Each household is eligible to receive one test kit, which contains two tests. The East Greenwich Housing Authority will be distributing their allotted test kits to their community members separately.

Residents ages 60 and older can receive their test kits during the following days and times at the Swift Community Center while supplies last:

Friday, Jan. 21 from 12:30-4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24 from 2-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 2-5 p.m.

Additional distribution events will be held in the near future, according to the town.

East Providence

Mayor Bob DaSilva announced on Facebook Wednesday evening the East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency took possession of the city’s allotment of at home COVID-19 test kits.

The city plans to hold a drive-thru distribution event Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Memorial Field for East Providence families with school-aged children, persons who are immunocompromised and residents ages 65 and older.

Hopkinton

The town acknowledged that they received a limited supply of at-home COVID tests , however, they have all been distributed to priority groups within the community. Those groups include group homes, schools and certain housing facilities.

If any additional tests are provided to the town in the future, those tests will be provided accordingly and distribution locations will be announced.

In the meantime, the town suggests residents sign up to receive free COVID tests at the federal level .

Jamestown

The police department announced Wednesday that the town received 1,800 at-home COVID test kits from the state.

Following the recommendations of both Rhode Island and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the town said the kits will be distributed in the following manner:

Senior population: Kits will be distributed in cooperation with the Senior Director to residents currently receiving services through the Jamestown Senior Center. This will begin Thursday, Jan. 20, at noon during the lunch program at the West Street location.

Kits will distributed by police officers directly to the homes of seniors living within senior housing. This will begin Thursday morning.

School-aged population: Kits will be distributed directly to parents at the Melrose and Lawn Avenue Schools. Any resident with a school-aged child (regardless of school) may pick up test kits directly in front of the Melrose and Lawn Avenue Schools. Police officers will distribute Kits during school pick up time (2:30–3 p.m.) on Thursday afternoon, Friday morning (7:30–8:15 a.m.) and Friday afternoon (2:30–3 p.m.).

Additional Kits: Any remaining kits shall be distributed to all others on a first come, first served basis on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. at the Melrose School.

Johnston

On Saturday, Jan. 22, roughly 8,000 test kits will be handed out to residents at Johnston High School starting at 10 a.m. in a drive-thru event.

Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. said he and other city leaders received the tests on Thursday and delivered them to elderly residents.

Lincoln

Free COVID test kits will be made available to Lincoln residents at the following locations:

Senior Center (150 Jenckes Hill Road) Go to front desk with license to show proof of residency. Only one test per person. Normal business hours: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(150 Jenckes Hill Road) Lincoln Public Library (145 Old River Rdoad) Go to front desk with license to show proof of residency. Only one test per person. Normal business hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(145 Old River Rdoad)

A limited number of test kits have been provided to Lincoln Public Schools to be distributed amongst families in the district. Anyone who has a school-aged child is asked to check with their school regarding the distribution of those test kits.

Little Compton

On Sunday, Jan. 23, public safety personnel will be distributing at-home COVID-19 tests to residents. The kits can be picked up at the Little Compton Public Safety Complex between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each household will receive two test kits. Proof of residency is required.

North Kingstown

Tests kits can be picked up on Sunday, Jan. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the North Kingstown Community Center on Beach Street. Proof of residency must be provided, and distribution is limited to two tests per person while supplies last.

North Providence

The North Providence Emergency Management Agency announced the town will be distributing free at-home test kits for COVID-19 to residents only, saying the “objective is to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus throughout the community.”

Town officials noted three distribution lanes will be set up with cones in the North Providence High School parking lot starting Thursday, Jan. 20, from. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles should enter the lot from the Mineral Spring Avenue entrance only and exit onto Smithfield Road. No one will be allowed to enter the lot from Smithfield Road.

Every vehicle needs to show proof of North Providence residency (license, ID, or a utility bill if the address is different on your license or ID).

The town noted that each kit contains two tests, and those with one or two people in their household will be given only one kit. Those with more than two people will be given two kits.

North Smithfield

Free COVID test kits will be made available to North Smithfield residents who show proof of residency.

Those interested in receiving the test kits can pick them up Saturday, Jan. 22 between 10 a.m. and noon at Halliwell School (358 Victory Highway). Residents are limited to two kits (containing two tests each) per household as long as supplies are available.

The town asks residents to not reach out to the fire department, police department or town hall seeking information, as these calls will tie up important telephone lines.

Pawtucket

The city announced Pawtucket residents in need of tests can visit the Pawtucket Library or Senior Center starting Thursday, Jan. 20, during normal operating hours. Tests are limited to one per resident, with proof of residency required.

Central Falls/Pawtucket

In partnership with R.I. Department of Health, PCF Development will be distributing free at-Home COVID test kits to Pawtucket or Central Falls residents at 44 Central St. in Central Falls on Thursday, Jan. 20, from noon to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

Richmond

The town is planning to host a drive-through distribution Friday, Jan. 22 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

The tests will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and residents must show proof of residency.

During the distribution, there will be a one-way flow of traffic through the parking lot. Residents will be directed to enter the parking lot on the Route 112 side and go around the Town Hall building to get into line.

The town said the anticipate additional test kits to be made available, and encouraged anyone who doesn’t receive one during the distribution event to try again at a later date.

Warwick

The city announced they will begin distributing 27,900 testing kits to residents starting Thursday, Jan. 20.

Targeted groups for the testing kits include: senior citizens, those with underlying health conditions, Warwick Public Schools, Warwick Housing Authority, a women’s shelter, and the Warwick Fire Department for use on rescue calls.

School administration officials and housing authority officials will distribute test kits to the community.

Residents over the age of 55 with underlying health conditions can get their kit at the Warwick Public Library on Sandy Lane from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. They can also obtain their test at the Pilgrim Senior Center on Pilgrim Parkway from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city asks residents to only get a testing kit if they have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

