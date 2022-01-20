ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Craig O'Shannessy to Novak Djokovic: "You have to get vaccinated!"

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Financial World
Financial World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Be the best in history or give up professional tennis? It may sound silly, but given the circumstances in the world in the midst of a pandemic, it seems that Novak Djokovic does not have many choices. If he does not receive the vaccine, the question is whether he will be...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 2

Related
Tennis World Usa

Navratilova is right on Djokovic's issue: they all came out very badly

At the end of a dispute that lasted almost two weeks, Novak Djokovic was expelled from Australia on last Sunday after the verdict passed by the Federal Court. The number 1 in the world had won the first appeal before Judge Anthony Kelly, but the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke had decided to revoke his visa for the second time by exercising his discretion.
TENNIS
Financial World

Novak Djokovic would $4.3 million damages from Australia!

In the end he got the worst of it with a very tough provision, but he has no desire to give up. The final decision on the Novak Djokovic's issue was very heavy for the player himself, who had to renounce participation in the Australian Open and currently will not be able to enter the oceanic country for the next three years (negotiations and reduction, if not cancellation, are not excluded.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Tennis World Usa

A journalist says Novak Djokovic lied about the virus

The well-known American journalist Ben Rothenberg has released some absolutely not indifferent details on the Novak Djokovic's issue, somehow casting doubt on his positivity. Then Djokovic's visa was canceled and he left the Australia after some days on drama. Analyze the anomalies on the test carried out by the athlete:...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic plans 2023 Australian Open return: tournament chief

Novak Djokovic intends to play the Australian Open in 2023, tournament chief Craig Tiley said Sunday while blaming "miscommunication" for his deportation ahead of this year's event. The world number one's visa was cancelled ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his Covid-19 vaccination status, an incident that tarred the lead-up. He flew out of Melbourne a week ago after failing in a last-gasp bid to stay and target a record 21st major title following a protracted legal battle with Australian authorities. Tiley has kept a low profile since, but asked Sunday whether the unvaccinated Serbian planned to return for the 2023 tournament despite the possibility that his visa could be revoked for up to three years, he replied: "Yes."
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiis Fm#Serbs#Australians
CBS Sports

2022 Australian Open odds, quarterfinal predictions: Proven tennis expert reveals Nadal vs. Shapovalov picks

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 13 previous times but went on to win just once. The sixth-seeded Spaniard hopes his quest for a second title continues when he takes on the 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. Nadal, who won this tournament in 2009, advanced to the quarters for the sixth straight year by posting a grueling fourth-round victory over Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (16-14), 6-2, 6-2. Shapovalov reached the round of eight in Melbourne for the first time by upsetting the third-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Shocking stance of Novak Djokovic sponsor revealed after Australian Open debacle

The Novak Djokovic Australian Open saga was one of the biggest storylines in sports. However, the trouble didn’t stop for Djokovic when he left Australia. Some of Djokovic’s sponsors are considering whether they want to move forward with him as their spokesperson, considering how his reputation took a sizable hit after the events that occurred due to his feelings on the vaccine. One of Djokovic’s sponsors, Hublot, revealed their shocking stance following the Australian Open debacle, via Yahoo Sports. Here are the words of Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Novak Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rules

Top-ranked player Novak Djokovic could be allowed to defend his French Open title under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted by the French government, even if he is still not vaccinated when the clay-court Grand Slam starts in May. Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian...
TENNIS
Financial World

Kyrgios: "Too much attention for Federer, Nadal and Djokovic"

After being eliminated respectively in the second and first rounds of the Australian Open 2022, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are winning, somewhat surprisingly, in the men's doubles. The two Australians managed to gain access to the quarter-finals after overcoming Behar and Escobar in three sets showing a nice harmony, as well as shots of undoubted class.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros 2022 without vaccine!

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about the bill that provides for the introduction of the vaccination pass adopted by the French government and the consequences that this choice could have on Novak Djokovic's future. After the decision to cancel the visa taken by the Australian...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 as Halep fires warning

World number two and title favourite Daniil Medvedev won over the Australian Open crowd on Saturday as he eased into the last 16 along with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fit-again Halep came into the tournament full of confidence after her first title in 16 months earlier this month at a Melbourne warm-up event and was always in charge.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
Financial World

Financial World

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy