ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dqT7JeY00

Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson 78-41 on Wednesday night.

Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series.

Phills, who spent her first year at Wagner before playing for FGCU in 2018-19, was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, to reach her highest point total with the Eagles.

Phills scored 10 points in the first quarter, making all four of her shots, to help build a 17-11 lead. The Eagles led 32-19 at halftime behind 15 points from Phills, and FGCU started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to maintain control.

Kendall Spray added 12 points on four 3-pointers for FGCU, which was 15 of 49 from 3-point range. The Eagles play at Jacksonville State (13-3, 4-0) on Saturday in a cross-divisional meeting between two of the league’s top teams.

Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson (8-10, 1-4).

———

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Kendall, FL
Local
Florida College Basketball
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gulf Coast#Womens#Atlantic Sun Conference#College Football#Stetson#Eagles#Fgcu#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Holland Sentinel

GVSU men's basketball topped by Davenport

The Grand Valley State Lakers fell to the Davenport Panthers, 87-72, Tuesday (Jan. 25) night at the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena. The Lakers drop to 12-4 overall and 6-3 in the GLIAC and are back in action on Thursday. Three Lakers scored in double figures, led by Jordan Harris' 22 points while Jake Van Tubbergen notched a double-double...
HOLLAND, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland campus clippings: Seton Hill women win 9th straight game

Seton Hill remained one of the hottest teams in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball, rallying past Pitt-Johnstown, 65-58, for a ninth straight victory. Senior Katie Nolan played her best game of the season, scoring a career-high 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds while shooting 12 of 16 from the field. She had 21 points in the second half.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
ABC News

ABC News

522K+
Followers
130K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy