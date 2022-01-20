ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bill Johnson

North Dallas Gazette
North Dallas Gazette
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zindy Laursen’s parents, a Danish go-go dancer and a Louisiana GI headed to Vietnam, met more than 50 years ago in Australia. Armed with only that tiny bit of information, the Danish pop singer and actress embarked on a 30-year journey to find her father. Her quest ends at the Baker...

northdallasgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Dallas Gazette

SN Bryce Clay

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Sailors help maintain America’s advantage at sea. This means they do not always get to celebrate holidays with their loved ones. A Rosenburg, Texas, native serving in the United States Navy will celebrate the holidays with their fellow sailors deployed aboard USS Lake Champlain. “What...
MILLINGTON, TN
North Dallas Gazette

Robert F. Smith

Today we are witnessing an increased spirit of giving to help underserved communities across the United States. The Black Press of America acknowledges and takes public note of both the responsibilities and the opportunities for corporate leaders to be “Thy Sisters and Brothers Keepers.” Good social corporate responsibility matters.
HOUSTON, TX
North Dallas Gazette

In The Valley Christians Grow

“And there came a man of God, and spake unto the king of Israel, and said, Thus saith the Lord, Because the Syrians have said, The Lord is God of the hills, but He is not God of the valleys, therefore will I deliver all this great multitude into thine hand, and ye shall know that I am the Lord.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
UPI News

On This Day: Gangster Al Capone dies

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1533, Henry VIII of England secretly married Anne Boleyn, his second wife. In 1858, Mendelssohn's "The Wedding March" was played at the marriage of Friedrich of Prussia and England's Princess Victoria, the daughter of Queen Victoria. It became a standard theme for weddings.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Mother nature’s son: the exotic world of songwriter eden ahbez

In late March 1948, the King Cole Trio released their second 78rpm single of the year. Already well known for crossover pop smashes such as (I Love You) for Sentimental Reasons, the trio were taking a flyer on something different for their next release. Initially buried on a B-side, Nature Boy was unlike anything else that they – or anyone else – had recorded. Cole sings the dreamy opening lyrics – “There was a boy / A very strange, enchanted boy” – with warm intimacy; the song ends with an eternal message: “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn / Is just to love and be loved in return.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#College#The Drum Newspaper#Danish#Gi#Ghanian
UPI News

Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Igalious "Ike" Mills grew up working his family's farm in the Piney Woods town of Nacogdoches. His siblings still keep it running, relying on a lot of the same equipment used by their father and grandfather. Mills, who is Black, spends much of his energy trying...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

6 charged with bid to smuggle arsenal to Mexican drug cartel

Six men have been charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, including .50-caliber armor piercing bullets, to one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels, authorities announced Monday.The alleged ringleader of the scheme, Marco Antonio Santillan Valencia 51, of Whittier California, and three other men were arrested last week while a fifth is in custody facing separate charges in North Carolina and the sixth is believed to be in Mexico, the U.S. attorney's office said.The men are accused of conspiracy to violate federal export laws by smuggling weapons into Mexico...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin steps into the D.C. swamp with Wheeler pick

By Michael Town One of the best ways to tell how an administration intends to govern is by who they surround themselves with – the people they tap to lead agencies and the individuals who will be in the room as decisions are being made. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nomination of Andrew Wheeler, a former coal […] The post Youngkin steps into the D.C. swamp with Wheeler pick appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
Country
Vietnam
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
pontevedrarecorder.com

Sidney Johnson

On December 18th Sidney Johnson, a kind, loving, gentle man, took his final train ride on The Glory Train to be with his departed parents Darwin and Mary McCrae Johnson, family, friends and pets. What a reunion and celebration! Sid’s life was blessed with opportunities and accomplishment. He liked to say, “I am an ordinary man from Coshocton, Ohio, who has done some extraordinary things.” He worked his way through college flying computer boards to corporations, waiting tables and working in the main frame lab while obtaining his engineering degree at Ohio University. After joining the Army he was chosen to work for the Office of the President of the United States. His duty took him around the world on multiple trips with President Nixon and Vice President Agnew as a communications officer with the White House Communications Agency. With many Federal job opportunities after his service, he chose to follow his passion: Trains. He enjoyed a long and successful career helping modernize the industry with technology and increased safety. After retiring at the age of 54 as a Vice President of Transportation for CSX he and his wife traveled the world by train, plane, ship and boat. He loved planning trips from living in Mongolian yurts in the Gobi desert or South African tribal tents to black tie dinners on his favorite trains — the Blue Train, Rovas Rail and the Royal Scotsman — or staying at the Goring in London. He loved travel and that he had been to 97 countries, visiting family, listening to his “oldies” … and enjoying good food and fellowship with friends at his favorite restaurants.
OBITUARIES
North Dallas Gazette

North Dallas Gazette

Dallas, TX
970
Followers
900
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.

 http://www.northdallasgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy