Bill Johnson

On December 18th Sidney Johnson, a kind, loving, gentle man, took his final train ride on The Glory Train to be with his departed parents Darwin and Mary McCrae Johnson, family, friends and pets. What a reunion and celebration! Sid’s life was blessed with opportunities and accomplishment. He liked to say, “I am an ordinary man from Coshocton, Ohio, who has done some extraordinary things.” He worked his way through college flying computer boards to corporations, waiting tables and working in the main frame lab while obtaining his engineering degree at Ohio University. After joining the Army he was chosen to work for the Office of the President of the United States. His duty took him around the world on multiple trips with President Nixon and Vice President Agnew as a communications officer with the White House Communications Agency. With many Federal job opportunities after his service, he chose to follow his passion: Trains. He enjoyed a long and successful career helping modernize the industry with technology and increased safety. After retiring at the age of 54 as a Vice President of Transportation for CSX he and his wife traveled the world by train, plane, ship and boat. He loved planning trips from living in Mongolian yurts in the Gobi desert or South African tribal tents to black tie dinners on his favorite trains — the Blue Train, Rovas Rail and the Royal Scotsman — or staying at the Goring in London. He loved travel and that he had been to 97 countries, visiting family, listening to his “oldies” … and enjoying good food and fellowship with friends at his favorite restaurants.

