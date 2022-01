Zindy Laursen’s parents, a Danish go-go dancer and a Louisiana GI headed to Vietnam, met more than 50 years ago in Australia. Armed with only that tiny bit of information, the Danish pop singer and actress embarked on a 30-year journey to find her father. Her quest ends at the Baker home of a retired policeman who marked Christmas 2021 with the gift of a newfound daughter.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO