OHP cracking down on distracted driving
CHOCTAW, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are cracking down on distracted driving in Oklahoma.
OHP is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies on an enforcement campaign.
The latest campaign was conducted in Choctaw in honor of Trooper Nicholas Dees. A distracted driver hit and killed Dees six years ago this month.
Five people were killed in distracted driving crashes in Oklahoma County in 2021, according to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office officials.
"You wouldn't have to look very far to find families that have been affected specifically when someone who is distracted driving, a great bodily injury crash or fatality," said Trooper Eric Foster, Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers are also looking for those driving inattentively, including eating while behind the wheel.
