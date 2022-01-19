Report: Michigan football expects Jim Harbaugh to take Raiders job if offered

Hold onto your butts, Jim Harbaugh returning to Ann Arbor might not be the slam dunk that it was starting to seem.

According to The Athletic, those inside Schembechler Hall anticipate that if Harbaugh is offered the Las Vegas Raiders job, he’s as good as gone.

Per Bruce Feldman:

Multiple sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic this week that they think if Harbaugh is offered the Raiders head coaching job, he’d take it. They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read. Their hunches could be wrong — but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again.

Harbaugh has been reportedly telling players and recruits that there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to him re-signing with the Wolverines. However, the longer his extension goes unsigned, the more it opens up the opportunity that Harbaugh departs.