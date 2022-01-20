ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai surpasses 4 trln yuan GDP mark in 2021

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded the four-trillion-yuan (about 630.4 billion...

newyorkcitynews.net

GDP of "world factory" in China exceeds 1 trln yuan

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The latest statistics show that the city of Dongguan, dubbed the "factory of the world," in south China's Guangdong Province, reported a GDP of over 1 trillion yuan (157.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 8.2 percent year on year. This marks that Dongguan becomes...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Shanghai Sets 2022 GDP Growth Target at 5.5%; Pudong New Area to Drive Growth

(Yicai Global) Jan. 21 -- The Shanghai government has put this year’s economic growth target at 5.5 percent and is placing the emphasis on its Pudong New Area, where the financial hub of Lujiazui and the free trade subzone Lingang New Area are located, to lead high-level reform and opening up.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Shanghai Becomes China’s Second City to Top CNY4 Trillion Annual GDP

(Yicai Global) Jan. 20 -- Shanghai has become the second Chinese city after Beijing to surpass the CNY4 trillion (USD630.5 billion) mark for annual gross domestic product. The city’s GDP grew 8.1 percent, the same as the national economy, to CNY4.32 trillion (USD681 billion) last year, Mayor Gong Zheng said in a government work report today. The local government set this year’s GDP growth target at 5.5 percent.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Shanghai’s GDP Jumped 8.1% to Record High of USD681 Billion in 2021

(Yicai Global) Jan. 21 -- Shanghai’s GDP jumped 8.1% to record high of USD681 billion in 2021. - Shanghai reported CNY4.32 trillion (USD681 billion) in gross domestic product last year, rising 8.1 percent from a year ago. - Shanghai's industrial added value exceeded CNY1 trillion for the first time,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Gross Domestic Product#U S Gdp#East China
DailyFx

UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%

UK economy rose 0.9% in November, taking the economy past pre-pandemic levels. Omicron and ‘Plan B’ could dampen the mood with lower expected GDP in Dec & Jan. Key GBP/USD technical levels analyzed alongside IG Client Sentiment data. November GDP Surpasses Expectations. The British economy grew by 0.9%...
ECONOMY
plasticstoday.com

Röhm Expands PMMA Capacity in Shanghai

Röhm is expanding its activities in China. The company has made a double-digit-million euro investment in the expansion of a production plant for Plexiglas (branded in the Americas as Acrylite) molding compounds in Shanghai. In November 2021, Röhm also announced the expansion of a production plant for Plexiglas molding compounds in Worms, Germany. “This significant global capacity expansion will enable us to further increase delivery reliability and flexibility for the benefit of our customers worldwide,” said COO Hans-Peter Hauck.
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

China's yuan going from strength to strength

Positive trade balance underpins growth of national currency as overseas demand for Chinese-made goods surges. In 2021, Beijing's trade surplus reached an all-time high of $676 billion, boosted by buoyant demand for Chinese-made goods across the world, while a major decline in outbound travel amid the Covid pandemic also limited the deficit in services trade.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

PBOC Eases, But The Yuan Firms

The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Overview: Russia is thought to be behind the cyber-attack on Ukraine at the end of last week, but a military attack over the weekend may be underpinning risk appetites today. The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Led by the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone, the greenback is lower against most major currencies, with the yen being the notable exception, which is off about 0.2%. China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 bp to 2.85%, but the yuan edged higher. North Korea conducted another missile test, the fourth of the year. Most equity markets but South Korea and Hong Kong advanced in the region. The South Korean won and the Russian rouble are leading the losers among emerging market currencies. The Thai baht and central European currencies are firmer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has edged lower. It has not risen since the middle of last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.55% after sliding 1% before the weekend. It is snapping a three-day drop. European 10-year benchmark yields are up around 2 bp. The Antipodean yields played catch-up to the US 10-year yield as it rose eight basis points before the weekend to around 1.785%. Gold is firm, inside last Friday's range. March WTI is hovering around $83.30 and is little changed after advancing 2% before the weekend and 6.2% last week. Natgas in the US has steadied around $4.30 after falling around 12.3% over the past two sessions. Europe's benchmark is little changed after easing by less by 0.7% last week. The re-opening of Brazilian mines after the floods may be weighing on iron ore prices, which are off for a third session. Copper also begins the new week extending its weakness for a third session as well.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest sortie of the new year

In its latest move to assert power, China has sent 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, the largest of such sorties in the new year.According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, the sortie on Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft.The warplanes over Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) came a day after the Navies of US and Japan put on a massive show of strength in the Philippine Sea. It included two US Navy aircraft carrier, two US amphibious assault ships and a Japanese helicopter destroyer.A statement from the US Navy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Japan to Foresee 5.5 Trln Yen Primary Balance Deficit in FY2025 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry will estimate that the national government's primary balance deficit will come to 5.5 trillion yen ($48 billion) in fiscal 2025, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday. ($1 = 114.4900 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Will China’s digital yuan unseat the US dollar?

Regular CoinGeek readers will have already read some of our extensive coverage of the digital yuan. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has beaten every other economically powerful nation to the punch in developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), and it looks like it’s positioning it to be a USD challenger.
CHINA
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China's high-tech warplanes pose 'big new threat' to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, Taipei confirmed Tuesday, their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat to the island.  Among the 13 observed on Monday were two J-16D jets, which the ministry confirmed Tuesday to AFP was the first time the high-tech warplanes had been seen in action. 
MILITARY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

