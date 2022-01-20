ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

Police looking to stop frequent gunfire at local bar

By Alexis Walters
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9wdt_0dqT4Xer00

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking to work with a local bar after several incidents of gunshots.

Over the last six months, police have been called four times to Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine in Campbell.

Each time it’s been for gunfire, either in the parking lot or stemming from an altercation at the bar and moving into the neighborhood.

Lisbon basketball player recovering after serious game injuries

No one has been hurt in the gunfire.

Campbell police said the bar is working with them on solving the problem, but they need the community’s help in identifying the people causing the problems.

“Anonymous anonymous, we just can’t use anonymous. We need somebody to step up if they really want the problem to stop in the neighborhood and give us names and we’ll take action on it,” said Police Chief Pat Kelly.

The plan is to have a police officer at the bar for closing time and officers switching shifts to be nearby as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Campbell, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Campbell, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Papa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Police say man who claimed to be FBI agent arrested on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Estates Circle man who reports said told a Mill Creek MetroParks Police officer Saturday he did not have to obey his commands because he’s an FBI agent is in the Mahoning County jail. Kevin Neal, 53, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of improper handling […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy