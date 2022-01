A Staten Island man was arrested last week for allegedly using multiple fake Covid-19 tests to claim workers’ compensation benefits in 2020.In a press statement on 19 January, the New York state office of the Inspector General said Ajani Shaw, 23, had been charged with a count of grand larceny and insurance fraud each and seven counts each for forgery, falsifying business records and Workers’ Compensation Fraudulent Practices.Authorities said Mr Shaw was working as a part-time kitchen service employee with a nursing home in April 2020 when he filed a workers’ compensation claim for exposure to Covid.He also included an...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO