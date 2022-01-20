ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

M6 Global Introduces Elizabeth Rogers - Director of Marketing, Owner of Five & Two Marketing

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 5 days ago

“When we start with “why,” we can guide action and serve others with intention and authenticity. I love developing relationships and creating beautiful, strategic marketing.”
— Elizabeth Rogers - Director of Marketing, Owner of Five and Two Marketing

Five & Two Marketing is a full-service marketing firm, with more than 22 years of experience in design and communications. 
Our philosophy is simple: we are storytellers.
We take each company’s story and make it easy for others to understand, through branding and positioning.
This includes developing identities, creating websites, curating social media, and developing impactful events.
Five & Two Marketing owner Liz Rogers has over 22 years of experience in corporate, private, and public sector communications.
She is a graduate of Texas A&M University with degrees in Agriculture Education and Animal Science - Marketing.
She is also a graduate of the Certified Public Communicator Program at the Texas Christian University - Schieffer School of Journalism and the FEMA Emergency Management Institute Integrated Emergency Management Course.
Her past communications roles include serving as the Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies Marketing Director, where she directed and executed marketing strategies for eight separate operating companies including a multi-modal shipping facility, a world-class dredging company, disaster response providers, and home building/community developer.
  She managed public relations and communications surrounding Federal contracts for the US border wall projects from San Diego to Rio Grande Valley and COVID-19 emergency hospitals in both New York and Florida.
Liz also served as the City of Galveston’s Public Information Officer and has contracted communications experience for Galveston Independent School District and the Galveston Economic Development Partnership. 

CONTACT
http://www.fiveandtwomarketing.com/

(409) 771-0051

liz@fiveandtwomarketing.com

(409) 771-0051

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyDnm_0dqT44OH00
Michael Matranga

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

M6 Presents Michael Garcia Director of Cyber Security

Michael Garcia - Director of Cyber Security, HID Global - PASS Advisory Council. Michael Garcia currently manages the National K-12 End User Business for HID Global and serves as a contributing Board Member on the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (http://passk12.org), which develops the National Safety & Security Guidelines endorsed by the Security Industry Association (SIA), National Security Contractors Association (NSCA) and the US Department of Homeland Security.
EDUCATION
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee With A Cause

Trash Cat Coffee is dedicated to the support of native wildlife by providing fundraising opportunities to rehabilitation, rescue and education programs and resources. To make Trash Cat Coffee an animal loving household name to enable our ability to support rehabbers across the United States.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Galveston, TX
State
Florida State
Galveston, TX
Business
Bay Area Entertainer

Waiting in line

Waiting in line to pay for groceries while maintaining a 6ft distance, this man cut in line. He didn't appear to notice what he’d done. The person he skipped didn't say anything, just maintained the proper distance.
ECONOMY
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy