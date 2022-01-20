M6 Global Introduces Elizabeth Rogers - Director of Marketing, Owner of Five & Two Marketing

“When we start with “why,” we can guide action and serve others with intention and authenticity. I love developing relationships and creating beautiful, strategic marketing.”

— Elizabeth Rogers - Director of Marketing, Owner of Five and Two Marketing

Five & Two Marketing is a full-service marketing firm, with more than 22 years of experience in design and communications.

Our philosophy is simple: we are storytellers.

We take each company’s story and make it easy for others to understand, through branding and positioning.

This includes developing identities, creating websites, curating social media, and developing impactful events.

Five & Two Marketing owner Liz Rogers has over 22 years of experience in corporate, private, and public sector communications.

She is a graduate of Texas A&M University with degrees in Agriculture Education and Animal Science - Marketing.

She is also a graduate of the Certified Public Communicator Program at the Texas Christian University - Schieffer School of Journalism and the FEMA Emergency Management Institute Integrated Emergency Management Course.

Her past communications roles include serving as the Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies Marketing Director, where she directed and executed marketing strategies for eight separate operating companies including a multi-modal shipping facility, a world-class dredging company, disaster response providers, and home building/community developer.

She managed public relations and communications surrounding Federal contracts for the US border wall projects from San Diego to Rio Grande Valley and COVID-19 emergency hospitals in both New York and Florida.

Liz also served as the City of Galveston’s Public Information Officer and has contracted communications experience for Galveston Independent School District and the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.



CONTACT

http://www.fiveandtwomarketing.com/



(409) 771-0051



​ liz@fiveandtwomarketing.com



(409) 771-0051