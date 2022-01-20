How you can help as an arctic blast moves through the Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. — Whether you’re sending your kids out to the bus stop in the morning or working outside on Thursday, it’s back to layering and pulling out the hats, gloves and winter coats.

For those individuals who don’t have access to shelter, outreach teams in Tulsa are doing what they can to try and convince people to come indoors.

Josh Sanders, the outreach program manager for Housing Solutions Tulsa is out from behind the desk, looking under bridges on Wednesday afternoon.

“We check in with anybody we can find to make sure they have the gear that they need to make it through the cold,” Sanders said, “we try to get people into shelter if they’re willing to go.”

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, the John 3:16 Mission and Tulsa Day Center are all offering people shelter from the cold.

Artic air from Canada will usher in temperatures in the low teens Thursday morning with a dangerous wind chill factor.

“What happens is your skin actually has a layer of air around it so it’s a little bit warmer because of the warmth of your body,” FOX23 meteorologist Michael Seger explained, “so with the wind, it takes that little protection layer away so your skin is much more exposed to the cold temperatures than it would be if it wasn’t windy.”

With 20-mile an hour winds, and temperatures in the teens, frostbite can become an issue in as little as 30 minutes according to a chart about wind chill published by the National Weather Service.

Residents are advised to call 911 if they observe someone without shelter in distress.

Housing Solutions Tulsa also has a tip sheet that can be filled out online to alert them to an anyone caught out in the elements who may need to be checked on.

Sanders says the agency will be monitoring the information entered and will try to respond within a two-hour window.

“It’s always a scary time especially when you go from 60 to 14 degrees, you have a different kind of beast there,” Sanders said.

Despite the cold, those who deliver pre-packages meals to seniors and the disabled in the Metro Tulsa region say Thursday will just be another day on the job.

Driver Cale Parnell says he’ll be ready for whatever Mother Nature delivers Thursday morning and Friday.

“We do what we need to make sure everybody gets their meals that need them,” he noted.

Dropping off meals also gives drivers and volunteers a chance to check in with their clients.

“Get to know them a little more,” Parnell said, “get to know their situation.”

And if their situation changes, the organization is able to respond.

“We did have a client that came in over the weekend,” said Jonathan Vanbeber, director of client care for Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa, “we were able to reach out to some of our community partners and were able to get some heat to that house.”

A timely response, that will keep that family safe as temperatures plummet.

Fox23 Meteorologist Michael Seger explains what Tulsans are in store for:

“Dangerous cold,” he noted, “wind chill values down below zero into Thursday morning, very similar to what we had a few weeks ago with that really cold blast.”

Drivers delivering meals on Thursday do have one advantage over others working outside:

“Our drivers are in and out,” said Vanbeber, “but they can get back in the warm vehicle before they go to the next stop.”

Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa delivers meals to 1,700 clients a week and they’re always looking for volunteers. Some of the positions allow working from home, and not being out in the elements. For more information on how to volunteer, you can visit their website.

