PHOENIX — Saturday marks one year since recreational marijuana went on sale in Arizona and business has been booming at dispensaries across the state ever since. Arizona set a new record in November, topping $60 million in sales for the first time. The state department of revenue reported $1.23 billion in both medical and adult-use sales through the first 11 months of 2021, AZ Mirror reports.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO