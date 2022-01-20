ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Schools desperate for help ask parents to work as substitute teachers

By Ryan Bittan, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brjpZ_0dqT0wfk00

( KTVX ) – In another sign of just how much COVID-19 and the omicron variant are disrupting normal life, schools in several districts across the United States are now turning to parents to fill substitute teaching jobs.

In Utah, beleaguered administrators are doing what they can to help the faculty.

Yandary Chatwin, a spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City School District, said, “Anyone who’s willing and able to substitute, we absolutely welcome you to apply for that.”

Chatwin explained that many of those who would normally be willing to help out are reluctant at this time because of the spread of the omicron variant.

Springboro Schools cancels bus routes due to staff shortages

She also mentioned that the school districts have lifted certain restrictions, such as the number of hours you can work, in order to attract more people interested in helping out.

Chatwin said that background check standards are unchanged, however, and that there will be no exceptions made in that regard.

Ben Horsely, a spokesman for Granite School District, said, “We have had around 2200 sub requests since Jan. 3. It is a major issue and asking parents to help out is something we have and continue to do.”

Additionally, Sandra Riesgraf, spokeswoman for Jordan School District, said, “We extended our incentive pay program that offers up to $500 for subs who work a certain number of days. We also asked each school to produce an emergency substitute teacher list, which is mostly made up of parents.”

In Texas, one district is using email and social media to recruit parents to fill substitute roles after the virus depleted the normal staffing pool. Hays Consolidated Independent School District in Kyle, Texas said it started the year with 100 substitutes, far fewer than the normal 500.

A January 6 Facebook post reads:

“Attention Parents: Now hiring certified and eligible non-certified Guest Teachers! Rewarding work in education that fits YOUR schedule!”

The shortage of employees, a challenge schools across the country are struggling with amid an explosion of COVID-19 cases, also extends to the district’s bus drivers. On Tuesday, Hays CISD warned parents that a driver shortage might cause delays throughout the week.

In Louisiana’s Caddo Parish, school administrators are making a direct plea to parents.

Schools ‘need to be creative’ to handle staffing shortages

“Right now, it’s a season where we are asking parents to help because we don’t want to close down schools,” Leisa Woolfolk, the district’s chief human resources officer said. “We want our students to have that day-to-day experience in the classrooms. Just takes commitment and a willing spirit. Someone that likes children, likes working around children.”

The district tallied 147 new COVID-19 cases among the faculty and staff of Caddo Parish schools since, according to KTAL/KMSS, almost double the previous week’s number. The case count among students nearly tripled, to 505.

Now, the district is hoping parents pitch to work as substitute teachers, a job that pays $10 an hour.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that she was encouraging state workers and National Guard members to help fill the vacant teaching roles.

“Parents and educators are going through a constant state of whiplash,” Gov. Grisham said. “And the entire country is facing incredible staffing shortages. We don’t want to be in a situation where schools aren’t engaged fully in in-person learning.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

MAP: Does your child need a mask in school?

 DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of students in the Miami Valley, and it can be hard to know which districts are virtual or enforcing mask policies. WDTN.com has compiled a list of Miami Valley school districts and what the current mask policy is for students and staff. Some […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
The 74

Parents and School Boards Sue Virginia's New Governor Over School Mask Order

When it comes to education advocacy, there’s an ocean of difference between Virginia’s largest teacher’s union and the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that’s decried “union‐​induced school closures.”  Right now, though, representatives from groups are united on one front: opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks in school. On Monday, teachers from […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#School Principal#Omicron#Springboro Schools#Granite School District#Jordan School District
The 74

Black Student Enrollment Is Up in FL Schools of Choice — & So Is Achievement

A new report, “Controlling the Narrative: Parental Choice, Black Empowerment & Lessons from Florida” — a joint effort among Black Minds Matter, the American Federation for Children and Step Up for Students — analyzes the great migration of Black families to choice schools, the positive academic trend lines for Black students participating in school choice […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Student attendance down at Maryland public schools while enrollment numbers fall due to the pandemic

Student attendance has dropped at Maryland’s public schools this year as system leaders continue to grapple with enrollment losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland’s Board of Education on Tuesday reviewed enrollment and attendance trends for the 2021-22 academic year. Education officials estimate 28,000 students have left the state’s public schools since the beginning of the pandemic, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTN

2 children, father found dead in Preble County identified

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after three people, including two children, were found dead in Preble County on Monday. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said officers went to a home in the 9200 block of Greenbush Road at 10:37 a.m. Police were called to the house for a welfare check on two […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police: Woman shot multiple times in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. Around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday night, Springfield Police responded to a shooting at the 700 block of Innisfallen Ave. According to Springfield Police, officers arrived to find a woman that had been shot multiple times. She was […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Missing Dayton teen found unharmed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police announced a missing teen has been found safe after a missing person report was sent out Monday afternoon. Police said on Twitter that 16-year-old Christopher Goode was missing from the 3500 block of Stanford Place since 4:30 p.m. Monday. The teen did not have needed medication with him, according […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy