Following an intense period of qualifying, over 200 athletes have been named to the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2022 Winter Games. The qualification process was two-fold: Athletes needed to earn quota spots for the United States, and they also needed to meet the selection criteria that will allow them to fill those spots at the Olympics. Some athletes automatically secured places on the U.S. roster through their results in international competition or at Olympic Trials, while others were named to the team as discretionary selections by the coaches.

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO