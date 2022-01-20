VDH to delay opening of some vaccination, testing centers; close early due to winter storms

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced it will delay the opening of some Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) and Community Testing Centers (CTCs) on Thursday, January 20 and close all vaccination and testing centers early on Thursday and Friday, January 21 as winter storms are expected to impact the state.

Accommodations will be made if you have an appointment. If you miss an appointment because of the delayed opening or early closures, you can walk into those sites during the day to get a same-day appointment. You also can click here to reschedule.

The CVCs and CTCs in Fairfax and Prince William will operate from 12-5 p.m. on Thursday, along with the CVC in Fredericksburg.

All other CVC and CTC locations will open at their regular time and close at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

All locations are expected to open at their regular time on Friday and close at 5 p.m. because of another expected winter storm.

The Hampton Roads CVCs are at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk and in the Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News.

A decision will be made Friday afternoon about operations on Saturday. Please check VDH’s website and social media accounts for this information.

Officials say the best time to prepare for severe winter weather is now, before temperatures drop significantly and staying safe and warm becomes a challenge. Visit the VDH website to learn more about winter safety.

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at CVCs, but appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid extended wait times.

Click here for our full coronavirus coverage.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings