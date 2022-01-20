ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPD: Suspect arrested for Home Depot retail theft, $18k in tools recovered

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPCoP_0dqT0gnM00

Milwaukee Police Department officers from District 6 arrested a suspect wanted for `14 counts of felony retail theft over the weekend.

The suspect was responsible for allegedly stealing at least $70,000 in merchandise from the Home Depot located at 150 W. Holt Ave, according to the store.

Police say after the suspect was taken into custody, officers served a search warrant on a rent storage locker connected to him.

Police were able to recover over $18,000 in tools stolen from the store.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Mpd#The Home Depot#District 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TMJ4 News

6 found dead at Milwaukee home identified

Authorities are now searching for suspects after six people were found dead in a home on Milwaukee's north side Sunday. Authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides, and told TMJ4 News that their injuries are suspected to have been caused by gunfire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy