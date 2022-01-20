Lansdale Man Sentenced for Secretly Videotaping Women and Girls

WEST READING, PA — The West Reading Police Department announced the arrest of 36-year-old Andre Joyner in connection to an alleged burglary. Authorities state that on January 17, 2022, at approximately 11:09 PM, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Reading Avenue for a report of a domestic incident. During their investigation, the Officers determined that a male was attempting to leave that location. Identified as Andre Joyner, the suspect arrived at the victim’s residence after the two were involved in an earlier incident in a different municipality. Joyner broke door trim and woodwork within the trim that allowed a door to secure, in an attempt to get inside to the victim. As Joyner was attempting to get into the residence, the victim called the police and upon police arrival, Joyner was attempting to leave.

