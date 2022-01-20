ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

#13 LSU falls on the road at Alabama

By Brian Holland, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

LSU men’s basketball lost its fifth straight to the Crimson Tide in the series, after a 70-67 loss in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

LSU went on a 14-1 run in the 2nd Half to erase most of the deficit down the stretch, but an Eric Gaines three-point shot hit the back iron as time expired to seal LSU’s fate.

Darius Days left the game with an apparent ankle injury in the 1st Half that also hampered the Bayou Bengals in the effort.

The Tigers are now 3-3 in SEC play and travel to Tennessee for another road game on Saturday.

