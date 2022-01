Longtime sportscaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Franklin was a basketball and football play-by-play commentator for the University of Texas, the play-by-play voice of the Houston Oilers, the sports director for KSWS in Roswell, New Mexico, KVOO in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KHOU in Houston and KPRC in Houston. Franklin then spent 24 years working for ESPN as a commentator for college football and college basketball.

TULSA, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO