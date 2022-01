LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walt Queen is used to receiving wish lists from thousands of kids every year, but today, he's the one making a request as he faces a battle of his own. It was a Wednesday morning when he walked into the Beards and Beers barbershop in downtown Louisville, a place he's been to before, with people he's called friends for a very long time.

