Warren, OH

City hopes to finally demolish local eyesore

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Board of Directors of the Trumbull County Land Bank will apply for the remainder of the money needed to demolish what may be the worst eyesore between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

There have been efforts to demolish the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital in Warren for the better part of 10 years.

The Land Bank will apply for a $3.3 million grant from Ohio’s newly created Brownfield Remediation Program.

If approved, the money — along with the $2.5 million the City of Warren has already secured — will be enough to bring the building down.

If everything goes well, the plan is to have it demolished by October.

Comments / 9

steven binion
4d ago

should demolish the project apts nextdoor to it first that's more of and eye sore and problem

Reply(1)
6
Alan Ritchie
2d ago

I'm sure tearing it down? Will greatly help the homeless community. Our brilliant government at work?

Reply
3
 

