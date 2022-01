QUEENS, N.Y. — UConn was hit with injury after injury before the holidays, including losing last year’s national player of the year in Paige Bueckers (tibial plateau fracture, torn meniscus). The Huskies were then welcomed to the new year with a program-wide COVID-19 shutdown only to be followed by senior Christyn Williams getting placed under protocols because of the virus two weeks later.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO