The second the San Francisco 49ers’ game-winning field goal went through to upset the Green Bay Packers, all eyes immediately went towards Aaron Rodgers. With their quest for a Super Bowl ending much earlier than most were expected, the writing seems to be on the wall on Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Packers. After all, he was already an enigma for the Packers last offseason as he went vocal with his frustrations. The way things ended this time around probably didn’t do too much to convince him to stay.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO