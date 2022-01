ATLANTA — A woman has been rescued after being trapped in her vehicle following a crash involving a dump truck in DeKalb County, according to the county's fire department. They added that the accident happened on Rogers Lake Road and South Deshon Road around 1 p.m. Video from 11Alive SkyTracker shows the dump truck on top of a vehicle and firefighters at work.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO