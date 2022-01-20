ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge hears oral arguments in Standing Rock road washout case

By Brooke Williams
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038lcr_0dqSx1t900

Judge Daniel Hovland heard oral arguments today concerning a motion to dismiss filed in the case of a 2019 road washout that took place on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Trudy Peterson and James Vander Wal were killed after they drove their vehicles into a gap created by the washout. Two men, Evan Thompson and Steven Willard, were injured in the washout.

A suit was filed by Thompson, Willard, and family members of Peterson and Vander Wal, alleging that the United States Bureau of Indian Affairs failed “to safely inspect, maintain, and erect warning signage for a culvert in the Standing Rock Reservation. Despite knowing of serious safety concerns with this culvert for years and that its replacement was needed, the Bureau of Indian Affairs chose to do nothing,” the complaint alleges.

But in Wednesday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Thomas argued that the suit should be dismissed, stating that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe assumed responsibility for maintaining the road under a self-determination contract. Thomas argued that the tribe had discretion to prioritize road maintenance based on available funding and that such decisions are protected under the discretionary function exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act.

Timothy Purdon, attorney for the plaintiffs, argued that the Bureau of Indian Affairs knew as early as 2014 that the culvert under the road was failing and neglected to post any signage warning of the potential hazard or to properly inspect the culvert. Purdon also said there was an inherent requirement within the North Dakota Bridge Inspection Procedures to inspect the culvert.

Judge Hovland gave both sides one week to file briefs in the case. He says following the filing of the briefs, he expects to make a ruling on the motion within 30 days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Robb Eckert named to fill District 47 House seat

The District 47 GOP committee has chosen someone to fill the vacancy left by Rep. George Keiser, who died last month. The committee appointed Robb Eckert to serve the remainder of Keiser’s term, which ends in December this year. He won’t be seeking the position in the upcoming election but could see himself running for […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
TRAFFIC
kswo.com

SCOTUS to hear arguments in McGirt-related case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the State of Oklahoma’s case regarding the fallout of SCOTUS’s McGirt decision. The McGirt ruling limits state jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations by or against tribal citizens. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
WBAY Green Bay

Supreme Court to hear arguments in March in Green Bay homicide case

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in March in the case of a man convicted in a deadly shooting in Green Bay. Court records show an oral argument on March 10 in the Richard Arrington appeal. Arrington is appealing his conviction based on claims...
GREEN BAY, WI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Federal judge hears arguments over evidence in alleged kidnap plot case

A federal judge in Grand Rapids heard arguments Tuesday over which evidence can be admitted in the trial over the alleged plot to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer. Defense attorneys have been arguing that there was no agreement among the men about the plot, and the whole scheme was driven by FBI agents and confidential informants. In a filing submitted in December, they offered more than 250 statements that were either recorded or captured in screenshots that they want to be able to introduce at trial.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standing Rock#Thompson Willard
Law.com

Supreme Court Hears Argument in ‘Unicolors’

In this edition of their Copyright Law column, Robert W. Clarida and Thomas Kjellberg describe some of the major issues the court addressed in oral argument in 'Unicolors v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz'—presently before the U.S. Supreme Court—and will identify some questions that are likely to remain open no matter the outcome.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wortfm.org

Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments for Redistricting Case.

Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard hours of arguments over how district maps should be drawn across the state, in a years-long partisan war over maps that will decide legislative and Congressional seats for at least the next eight years. The oral arguments began at 9am and continued for over...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Bladen Journal

Oral arguments rescheduled in cases, including voter ID

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s highest court has rescheduled oral arguments for next month in a case over whether two amendments to the state constitution should be voided because legislators who approved the ballot referendums were elected from racially biased districts. The state Supreme Court announced that litigation filed...
POLITICS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Group demands new judge to hear case

MILWAUKEE - Community activists are demanding a new judge be assigned to the Theodore Edgecomb trial, set to start next week. Edgecomb's supporters are accusing the judge of being biased in the case. Edgecomb is accused of shooting and killing a Milwaukee attorney, but his lawyers say it was self-defense....
MILWAUKEE, WI
accesswdun.com

Supreme Court to hear arguments in Forsyth County subdivision case

The Georgia Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in an appeal from the Forsyth County Zoning Board of Appeals involving a dispute over a proposed subdivision development on Peachtree Parkway in Cumming. Forsyth County claims the Court of Appeals ruling in March 2021 would allow the developer of the subdivision...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy