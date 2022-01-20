Jon Stewart: Congress must "urgently" pass bill to help vets exposed to toxins

Today, the Star Spangled Salute honors comedian and former talk show host Jon Stewart. Jon has been a long time advocate for Veterans and he’s at it again. This time, Jon and a group of other advocates took to Capitol Hill and provided a voice to all the Veterans and their families who had their lives affected forever by the toxins they were exposed to during their service. According to a survey, the exposure has caused lingering even life threating effects. The goal for Jon and the team of advocates is to streamline health access and benefits to those who served and were exposed regardless of their disability status. Jon says, ““The bottom line is this: Our country exposed our veterans to poison for years, and we knew about it, and we didn’t act with urgency and appropriateness.” Thank you Jon for being a friend and a voice to Veterans and to all the Veterans he helps, THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO