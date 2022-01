MIDLOTHIAN – With growth there must be change. That is for certain in the City of Midlothian. The Midlothian Police Department is happy about the change it is seeing there. Not only did the department hire several new commanders last year, but they are also gearing up for a new police station/Public Safety Facility that will replace the current facility, a former church.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO